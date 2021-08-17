Angels’ Boutique sidewalk sale this week

FLOYD — With a collection of unique, antique and name brand items originally discovered at the Angels Donation Center, the Angels in the Attic Boutique will host its “Summer Sidewalk Blow-out Sale” as a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, just off South Locust Street.

The sale will be both inside and outside of the Boutique, which sells special items donated at the Angels in the Attic Donation Center. These items are often antique, name brand and/or otherwise unique in some way, which requires market research to determine a fair price.

Items for sale will include upscale purses, summer clothing, cameras and related items, vintage glassware, stylish paintings, vintage books and records, sets of china, vintage cigar boxes, and many other treasures, the nonprofit states.

Proceeds will benefit charitable organizations in Floyd County, the mission of Angels in the Attic.

The Summer Sidewalk Blow-out Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 S. Locust St. in Floyd, adjacent to the Angels in the Attic Store.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AngelsintheAtticFloydVa.