New Work, Quilt Guild exhibits to open at FCA

FLOYD — Two new exhibits featuring 47 total artists will be celebrated at the Floyd Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 9, during an opening reception for the 18th annual New Work Show and “Facing Challenges” by the Floyd Quilt Guild.
The reception will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at FCA (220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd).
The yearly New Work Show is a continuing reflection of the artistic growth within our community, FCA stated in a release last week. For this show all artwork was created within the last year by the 32 artists and not previously shown at the Center.
Artists selected for the show in the Hayloft Gallery are from the New River Valley, as well as the greater Virginia area, North Carolina and Tennessee. Mediums include watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic and oil paintings, fiber arts, earthenware, photography, collage and computage, artisan crafted lighting, needle felted wool, and mixed media.
Selected by the FCA Gallery Committee, the 32 exhibited artists in the 2021 New Work Show include:
- Adrienne Birecree, Floyd
- Chris Bolduc, Check
- Patricia Bolton, Christiansburg
- Hedi Bond, Winston-Salem, NC
- Zack Brodie, Radford
- Edith Bryan, Fancy Gap
- Patricia Carr, Roanoke
- Kristine Carter, Willis
- Charlotte Chan, Blacksburg
- Michael Daiber, Floyd
- Lore Deighan, Floyd
- Alieen Fletcher, Christiansburg
- Tricia Foley, Christiansburg
- Gwen Goepel, Floyd
- Pamela Goff, Christiansburg
- Cara Good, Pilot
- Steve Hessler, Floyd
- Steven Kenny, Check
- Amanda Lechner, Blacksburg
- Rina Lucas, Riner
- Michael Morris, Roanoke
- Kristy Moeller Ottinger, Greeneville, TN
- David Pearce, Blacksburg
- Nikki Penn, Richmond
- Jenna Pynn, Check
- Samantha Riggin, Blacksburg
- Linda Rae Russo, Copper Hill
- Cindy Shaw, Sherritts Ford, NC
- Jennifer Spoon, Riner
- Joanna Sunshine, Blacksburg
- Donald Sunshine, Blacksburg
- Aven Tanner, Floyd
A People’s Choice award of $50 will be awarded to an artist in the New Work Show. The public will be invited to vote for their favorite piece. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit.
Opening the same night is an exhibition of work by the Floyd Quilt Guild in the Falcon and Breezeway Galleries, titled “Facing Challenges — Difficult Roads Can Lead to Beautiful Destinations.” Fifteen members of the Floyd Quilt Guild have submitted their quilted works for this exhibition.
The Floyd Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization formerly known as the Old Church Gallery Quilters Guild, established 1986 and incorporated Nov. 5, 2013.
Additionally, the current exhibition at the Appalachian Center for Photography will remain on display for the Oct. 9 opening reception.
This exhibit, “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” by Pulaski photographer L.S. King, features a series of photo-based, photopolymer gravures.
The Appalachian Center for Photography is open to the public from March to Dec. 15 every year, and always by appointment, both for individuals and class groups.
More information about the opening reception, artists and future events is available at www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling the Center at (540) 745-2784. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.