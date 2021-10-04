New Work, Quilt Guild exhibits to open at FCA

A People’s Choice award of $50 will be awarded to an artist in the New Work Show. The public will be invited to vote for their favorite piece. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit.

Opening the same night is an exhibition of work by the Floyd Quilt Guild in the Falcon and Breezeway Galleries, titled “Facing Challenges — Difficult Roads Can Lead to Beautiful Destinations.” Fifteen members of the Floyd Quilt Guild have submitted their quilted works for this exhibition.

The Floyd Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization formerly known as the Old Church Gallery Quilters Guild, established 1986 and incorporated Nov. 5, 2013.

Additionally, the current exhibition at the Appalachian Center for Photography will remain on display for the Oct. 9 opening reception.

This exhibit, “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” by Pulaski photographer L.S. King, features a series of photo-based, photopolymer gravures.

The Appalachian Center for Photography is open to the public from March to Dec. 15 every year, and always by appointment, both for individuals and class groups.

More information about the opening reception, artists and future events is available at www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling the Center at (540) 745-2784. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.