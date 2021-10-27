Early voting ends Saturday; Election Day Tuesday

An educator who moved to Floyd from Phoenix, Ariz., and continues teaching across the county, Metcalf said in an Oct. 12 release, she “does not believe it is sufficient to vote for someone merely because you have known them or have grown up with them — what matters is who they are now and what they value now.”

Metcalf said she “knows that it is not the purpose of schools to be used as change agents for Marxist doctrine,” and she will “steadfastly uphold parental rights … to make decisions for their children regarding the care, upbringing and educational decisions.”

Learn more about Metcalf at www.facebook.com/electreneemetcalf and www.reneemetcalf.com.

Snellings has largely let her reputation and career in Floyd speak for itself in regard to campaigning. With more than two decades of experience teaching at Floyd County schools, Snellings is also a member of the Class of 1975 and the mother of two FCHS graduates.

“I know Floyd. My family has been in Floyd since the 1800s with my great-great grandfather Silas Martin,” Snellings states on her website. “I know the parents, the children, the grandparents and I've taught many of them… What's important to the people of Floyd is important to me and my family.”