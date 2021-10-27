Early voting ends Saturday; Election Day Tuesday

Saturday, Oct. 30, is the last chance for Floyd County voters to vote early in next week’s election before polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. More than 1,460 have already cast their ballots as of the end of Monday, Oct. 25.
Incumbents and candidates are facing off for Town Council, Board of Supervisors, Floyd County School Board and House of Delegates positions, as well as other state positions including governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.
Three positions are up for election on Floyd Town Council, including mayor and two council seats.
Councilman David Whitaker announced a write-in campaign to challenge incumbent Mayor Will Griffin on Oct. 5, and both spoke to their goals as mayor earlier this month.
Whitaker cited “support and encouragement of community members seeking a fiscally conservative, Christian candidate” as motivation for his campaign, and explained Oct. 8 he was involved as a citizen before he won a council seat by one vote in 2019.
Whitaker said he has a number of ideas for improving the quality of life in Floyd for both residents and visitors, including the possibility of an off-leash dog park.
On Oct. 12, Whitaker filed a lawsuit against Town Council for its sign ordinance, which limits the number of signs that should be placed on personal property within town limits, alleging it is a violation of the right to free speech.
Earlier this month, Griffin pointed to the accomplishments of Council since he has been at its helm, after first being appointed to fill a remaining term in 2009 as vice mayor. He said one of the greatest accomplishments of Council that he’s been a part of is the current financial position of the town, emphasizing credit for Town Council projects and strategy cannot be attributed to just one person.
Additional questions for Whitaker or Griffin can be directed to their public email addresses at councilmanwhitaker@townoffloyd.org and mayorgriffin@townoffloyd.org, respectively.
While Griffin’s name will be listed on the Nov. 2 ballots, community members casting votes for Whitaker will write-in his full name on the appropriate line.
Councilman Bruce Turner and Councilman Chris Bond are also seeking additional terms and are the only two officially on the ballot for Town Council seats.
Those residing in the Courthouse District of the county will vote for a new FCPS School Board representative and a new Floyd County Board of Supervisors representative.
Renee Metcalf and Deborah Snellings are vying for the seat currently held by Pamela Snead, who is not seeking re-election.
Metcalf states one of her key goals, if elected next week, “is to foster open communication between the school board and the community,” while holding fast to American, family-centric values that support a “solid academic focus.”
An educator who moved to Floyd from Phoenix, Ariz., and continues teaching across the county, Metcalf said in an Oct. 12 release, she “does not believe it is sufficient to vote for someone merely because you have known them or have grown up with them — what matters is who they are now and what they value now.”
Metcalf said she “knows that it is not the purpose of schools to be used as change agents for Marxist doctrine,” and she will “steadfastly uphold parental rights … to make decisions for their children regarding the care, upbringing and educational decisions.”
Learn more about Metcalf at www.facebook.com/electreneemetcalf and www.reneemetcalf.com.
Snellings has largely let her reputation and career in Floyd speak for itself in regard to campaigning. With more than two decades of experience teaching at Floyd County schools, Snellings is also a member of the Class of 1975 and the mother of two FCHS graduates.
“I know Floyd. My family has been in Floyd since the 1800s with my great-great grandfather Silas Martin,” Snellings states on her website. “I know the parents, the children, the grandparents and I've taught many of them… What's important to the people of Floyd is important to me and my family.”
A number of individuals have written recommendations for Snellings that are available to the public at www.snellings4sb.com, along with a full candidate profile.
Find Snellings’ campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/snellings4sb.
Also in the Courthouse District, Jennifer Miller is hopeful to unseat incumbent Jerry Boothe on the Board of Supervisors, while Boothe is hoping to serve the community in another term.
Miller is a co-owner of StoneHaven Bed and Breakfast and cites her faith as her motivation to run for an elected position.
Miller has openly spoken in support of increased funding for law enforcement and admonished Little River Supervisor for what she called, “a verbal attack” on Town Councilman David Whitaker during the Oct. 7 Floyd Town Council meeting.
In May, she said she hopes to become a “voice for conservatives,” after being inspired while working with the Trump campaign in 2016.
Find more information on Miller at www.facebook.com/JenniferMillerForCourthouseBoardOfSupervisors.
Boothe has been involved in local government for 20 years, and when he announced his run for re-election, he said he “is considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the party of the donkey.”
This week, Boothe said, “I always keep the thought and views of the Courthouse District citizens in mind when voting. I gather as much feedback as possible to make my decisions before voting, because their concerns are my concerns.”
He has responded to a number of community questions in regard to recent votes online, explaining his ‘no’ vote on adopting a resolution opposing VDOE’s Model Policies for Transgender Youth and renaming the Floyd County Courthouse after Judge Marc Long.
He stated neither vote had anything “to do with any political party affiliation or influence.”
Learn more at Boothe at www.facebook.com/jerryboothe2017.
In early-October, the Floyd GOP released a statement on its Facebook page, stating it “wishes to see (Boothe) passed over this November, in favor of a conservative Republican with conviction and a mind of her own [Jennifer Miller].”
The local group has also referred to Boothe and Snellings as “closet Democrats.”
In the Indian Valley District, voters also have the opportunity to elect representatives to the FCPS School Board and Board of Supervisors, with Gene Bishop being the sole incumbent hoping to retain his seat on the School Board.
Bishop is being challenged by Debra Johnson, who is a write-in candidate with a long career in education across the country, including in software implementation and child welfare.
Johnson’s campaign heavily revolves around parental engagement and keeping Critical Race Theory out of Floyd schools. She has publicly voiced opposition to the ideology at a number of school board meetings and states she believes many on the current board have “not taken the time to be educated on the topic.”
Learn more about Johnson online at www.facebook.com/DMJwritein.
Incumbent Bishop has represented Floyd County at the Virginia School Board Convention for four years and represents the school board on the Floyd County Joint Subcommittee.
He is also the vice chairman of the Republican 7th District Legislative Committee and has stated at a number of community events and school board meetings that CRT is not “yet” a threat in Floyd County schools.
In a release in September, Bishop noted, “a school board member is one of five and it takes a majority vote to pass policies.”
He continued, “Things have changed a lot in the last seven years … When I arrived computer lab was being taught. Now everyone from kindergarten to 12th grade have access to computers with grades 2-12 assigned their own Chromebooks. Floyd County leads the region in computer access thanks to Citizens Telephone Co-Operative.”
Bishop does not have a campaign website, but can be reached by mailing bishopg@floyd.k12.va.us or calling (540) 629-0769.
Kalinda Bechtold is hopeful to fill the seat of current Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, as she is running unopposed on the official ballot.
Bechtold states she will bring her “conservative, Christian voice” to the role, and stand for Constitutional liberties, such as choosing whether or not to wear a face mask and whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“If there are questions about where I stand, be assured, I stand behind the Constitution, our God-given rights and liberty,” Bechtold said online Sept. 17, after she was escorted out from a school board meeting for refusing to wear a mask.
Learn more about Bechtold at www.facebook.com/KalindaBechtoldForIndianValleyBoardOfSupervisors.
Floyd County resident Marie March (R) is facing off against Christiansburg’s Derek Kitts (D) to represent the 7th Legislative District in the Virginia House of Delegates. The 7th District includes all of Floyd County, and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.
March won the Republicans’ 7th District Legislative Committee in April, and her campaign has received criticism and praise regionally, as well as locally.
“An unashamed Christian, small business owner, proven job creator and a rock-solid conservative,” according to her campaign, March has attended a number of public meetings in Floyd and addressed issues such as the Virginia Department of Education’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Youth in Public Schools and Critical Race Theory, both of which, she states, she is firmly against.
She has also found support at various community events including the Grand Ole Pizza Party, the weekly Floyd GOP sign wave at the courthouse, and public meetings in Pulaski and Montgomery counties.
Additional information about March is available at www.mariemarch.com and www.facebook.com/mariemarchfordelegate.
Kitts has also attended events and public meetings across the district and has emphasized his career in the U.S. Armed Services throughout his campaign.
He says his goal is to give the people of southwest Virginia a strong voice in Richmond through his experiences as a leader and SWVa native.
“I'm proud that my campaign has built a broad coalition of support — Democrats, Independents and Republicans — all coming together to support the values of service, integrity and accountability,” Kitts wrote in an Oct. 26 post.
He said in August, if elected, he looks forward to representing all residents of District 7, whether they support his campaign or not.
Find more information about Kitts at www.kitts4delegate.com and www.facebook.com/Kitts4Delegate.
Early voting is available on the top floor of the Floyd County Courthouse (100 E. Main St.), in the Registrar's Office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 30, is the last chance to vote early.
Curbside voting assistance is available in the back parking lot of the courthouse, in a parking spot close to the Sheriff's Office.
Polling places in each district open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m.
Sample ballots for each district are available at www.floydcova.org/voter-registrar.
With additional questions, call (540) 745-9350.