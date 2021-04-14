Rotary Club makes annual donation to Fire and Rescue

As the pandemic prompted the cancelation of the Floyd Rotary Club’s 2020 Chili Cookoff, during which the club traditionally presents donations to local first responders, the group announced April 7 that nearly $3,000 in donations have been donated to each of the Floyd Fire and Rescue squads.

In a release, the club stated “it is with great pleasure that in-person presentations could at last be made to Bryan Smith (Rescue) and Tommy Sowers (Fire). The Fire and Rescue Squads benefit every member of this community. Giving back to them helps us all. It is with great pride and gratitude that the Floyd Rotary, with the help and participation of its citizens can strive to make this an ongoing event.”

This tradition was the first community supported fundraiser project the Floyd Rotary started in the early years of the club’s existence dating back to 2006. Since then the Rotary has started other projects to benefit the local and the international communities. Rotarians will be assisting with RV parking at FloydFest, providing shuttle service between the Rocky Knob Campground and the FloydFest venue (a new project starting 2021), hosting the Floyd Dog Show (late September), and grant seeking through Rotary International for projects benefiting local organizations.

The Floyd Rotary Club is always mindful of its motto: “Service above Self.” Learn more about the Rotary at www.floydrotary.org.