GALLERY: Paper-making at Floyd Center for the Arts May 1

FLOYD — The Floyd Center for the Arts and Distinguished Artist of the Year Gibby Waitzkin hosted two paper-making demonstrations on Saturday to show community members how she makes the paper used in her art.

Waitzkin and four other artists are showcased in one of the Center's current exhibitions, "Paper — An Enduring Medium," which is on display until June 5 and curated by Waitzkin herself.

A virtual gallery talk by the Center's Executive Director Becky Lattuca is available on the Ceneter's website at www.floydartcenter.org.