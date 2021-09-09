Floyd Americana Festival returns this month

The Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival will highlight Floyd’s creativity and old-time music roots Sunday, Sept. 19, at Warren G. Lineberry Park and Outer Space. With two stages among them and a short walk between, 17 local musicians and 18 art vendors will be featured throughout the festival.

Floyd’s Mystic Witches will open the festival with their “Floyd dance and special festival incantation” at noon, and local graphic designer and Floyd County Supervisor Andy Finn will host, according to a Sept. 7 release.

The 2021 event is the second iteration of what organizer Alan Graf hopes will become an annual event in Floyd to highlight the town and county’s various creative offerings. Graf co-hosted the 2019 event, and emphasized the festival’s lineup of only local talent, according to past Floyd Press reports.

An event page about the 2021 festival can be found at https://bit.ly/3BP6doL.