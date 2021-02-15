Rambling Readers get steps in

A walking book club? Rambling Readers is more like a walking club where attendees talk about books, what books they’re reading, which ones they liked and why. Hosted by the Jessie Peterman Library, the club meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday. Ramblers meet in front of the library at 11 a.m. for a walk through town and a loop around the Jacksonville Cemetery, said Library Branch Manager Joann Verostko.

“It came about because I was trying to think of something that we could do that was in-person but still safe, given the current circumstances,” Verostko said. “Being outside and walking, socially distanced, people wearing masks should be fairly safe.”

“I figured that people were a little tired of staring at screens. Other programs we have are generally virtual. It seemed like a good idea,” she added.

Verostko reported that the club started in November but hadn’t been very popular, largely because of the winter weather. That changed last Tuesday when it was sunny in the ‘50s, and five ramblers showed up. The weather was great and there was plenty to talk about.

Chris Deeheart, one of the ramblers, said he likes to read history and philosophy books. He recently picked up “I Claudius,” an autobiographical memoir by Roman emperor Claudius, translated from Latin.