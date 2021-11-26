The power of ‘Women helping Women’

DUO, the current exhibit at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University, features the works of a dynamic couple, Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley, who have produced a lifetime of work from Floyd.

Moving to Floyd in 1974, they built their kiln and reputation in an old barn. Their career attracted friends and colleagues who also settled in the community, the congregation of potters eventually evolving into the 16Hands Studio Tour.

Polseno and Hensley created the first in-depth ceramics program at Hollins University together in 2004, teaching and collaborating with the museum in creating several museum exhibitions, including the Women Working with Clay Symposium in 2011, which Donna began and directed.

DUO highlights the prolific scope of Donna and Richard, standing side-by-side in their multi-decade careers. Their works are unique and share a common sensibility and artistic appreciation of each other.

As an observer, I can appreciate the gifts they have given to each other and our community. As a friend and collector of their works, I have always admired their scope of creativity.

As editor of Artemis Journal, I have published Donna’s art in several issues and this year chose her work titled "Voltarsi Verso L'Alto" for the cover of Artemis Journal 2021.