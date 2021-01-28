Discovering Floyd: Making some introductions

When introducing myself (to community members, colleagues, supervisors, etc.), I tend to forget to mention that I’m a native of Southwest Virginia. I lead with the fact that I’m a graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, having completed my bachelor’s degree in Journalism in December of 2019, and I end my introductions recounting a number of the projects and publications that I contributed to during my first 14 months of being a full-time reporter.
But my origin story is this: I was born and raised in Russell County, about four counties to the west of Floyd, in the town of Lebanon. I graduated from Lebanon High School, with the merciful and gracious love of my parents to depend on, and that is where I found my love for journalism.
I loved my time in Boone, worked with some of the most amazing journalists I can imagine and grew a lot, professionally, but I am a Southwest Virginian through-and-through. I believe that’s one of the reasons that Floyd has felt like home since I arrived.
While local journalism and the journalism industry itself has changed during the past decade, I truly understand rural towns and counties like Floyd. (For the first 18 years of my life, they were my whole world.) In particular, I know that the community has to be the epicenter of The Floyd Press, and that is my goal as the paper’s editor: to re-establish a sense of ownership of the Press within the community.
That entails reporting on not only community members and events, but also local government decisions that might not be popular with members of the community. I intend to put Floyd first in every edition because I know localized news is the very core of the paper and has been since its establishment in 1891.
Every day that I walk into the office, I remind myself who I am and what my job is here — not because I think I will forget, but because I am so grateful each and every day to be here in Floyd, meeting community members and hearing your stories. I strive to share them with the rest of the community.
To reach my goals, I need your help: I need your stories and I need your feedback. I want to make each community member feel like they have a say in what’s printed, such as land transfers and building permits. I want stories about you, your business and/or your neighbor’s accomplishments. I truly want to put Floyd first in its community paper.
Any member of the Floyd community is welcome to call me on my desk line at (540) 750-7025 or email me at awhitt@wythenews.com. If you’d prefer to chat in person, give me a call beforehand and we can work out a COVID-safe plan to meet. To start or reactivate a Press subscription, call Candace Saul on the office line at (540) 745-2127.
Candace is an invaluable part of The Floyd Press team and has been for nearly 16 years. She welcomed me immediately, and she is one of the most knowledgeable people I’ve met about both the county and the paper. She’s a born-and-raised local who often keeps me on track and keeps the paper in running order. She’s the first person I met in Floyd at the end of October when I was interviewing for the editor’s position, and I am incredibly blessed to know and work with her.
Future installments of the “Discovering Floyd” column will revolve around my adventures throughout the county, which will include visiting local businesses, attending events and meeting more of you, the community.
Thank you for welcoming me into your home. I can’t wait to see what’s in store.
Discovering Floyd is a monthly column for The Floyd Press by Abby Whitt that follows her through her first year reporting in Floyd County.