Discovering Floyd: Making some introductions

That entails reporting on not only community members and events, but also local government decisions that might not be popular with members of the community. I intend to put Floyd first in every edition because I know localized news is the very core of the paper and has been since its establishment in 1891.

Every day that I walk into the office, I remind myself who I am and what my job is here — not because I think I will forget, but because I am so grateful each and every day to be here in Floyd, meeting community members and hearing your stories. I strive to share them with the rest of the community.

To reach my goals, I need your help: I need your stories and I need your feedback. I want to make each community member feel like they have a say in what’s printed, such as land transfers and building permits. I want stories about you, your business and/or your neighbor’s accomplishments. I truly want to put Floyd first in its community paper.

Any member of the Floyd community is welcome to call me on my desk line at (540) 750-7025 or email me at awhitt@wythenews.com. If you’d prefer to chat in person, give me a call beforehand and we can work out a COVID-safe plan to meet. To start or reactivate a Press subscription, call Candace Saul on the office line at (540) 745-2127.