EDA to stop deferring loan payments May 1

The Floyd County Economic Development Authority’s monthly meeting on Feb. 22 was held largely in closed session beginning about 10 minutes after the commencement of the meeting at 6:03 p.m.

Before the board entered closed session, board member Jim Newlin asked Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin if there had been any change during the past month “in terms of folks paying back their small loans.”

EDA Operations Manager Tabitha Hodges said that February had one more payment than January as of the meeting time on Feb. 22.

The organization had been deferring small loan payments due to the pandemic, letting borrowers pay as they were able to.

Board Vice Chairman Andy Finn suggested that going forward, instead of deferring all small loan payments, the EDA can offer assistance to those who reach out for it.

“... I know myself, if I were in that middle zone (of being able to afford the loan payment or not), I might say, ‘Well, if it’s deferred, I'm just gonna squirrel this away because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow’,” Finn said.

Newlin agreed, saying that “We don’t want to hurt anyone … but we do need to transition if we can (to a more normal schedule).”