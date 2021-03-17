Volleyball Buffs fall to Radford

After sweeping Alleghany in straight sets in its home opener last week, the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes Volleyball team did it again against James River at home Friday night on the Alan Cantrell Court in three straight sets.

Kenzee Chaffin had 31 assists and 14 digs, Jaycee Chaffin racked up 18 kills and 17 digs while Margorie Gardner and Maria Garcia tallied seven kills each.

Madi Ramey had 17 digs with Olivia Hylton adding five blocks and 4 kills.

The win put the Ladies record at 2-2, but the record fell to 2-3 Monday with a loss in four sets on the road against Radford 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13.

The Lady Buffs took the first set but fell in the next three. Jaycee Chaffin with 17 kills and 14 digs, Kenzee Chaffin with 28 assists, four aces and 11 digs, and Madi Raimey with 27 digs and three aces.

The ladies stay on the road next week with a match against Carroll County in Hillsville but return home on Thursday, March 25 to face Giles.