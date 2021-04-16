Livestock sale in Washington County

ABINGDON — The Southwest Virginia Angus Association will sponsor a Doubleheader Sale for 22 consignors from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee beginning at noon April 24. There will be 50 registered Angus female lots and 44 bulls for sale as part of the 22nd Annual SWVAA Performance Tested Bull Sale.

“They are an outstanding group of bulls that were fed as a group at G & E Farm in Grenta,” SWVAA said in a release. “They were weighed on March 12 and were evaluated by a VDACS state grader. This is a top-notch set of bulls.”

The herd averaged 205-day adjusted weight of 684 pounds each, gain on test-3.86 pounds; 365-day adjusted weight of 1,197 pound, frame- 6.1, scrotal- 36 cm., ribeye 13.2, IMF-3.93, $W+72, $B146, according to SWVAA.

The livestock sale will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 17046 Fairground Drive in Abingdon, about two hours from Floyd. All bulls sold at this event qualify under the Virginia Quality Assurance program.

Free reference catalogs are available by contacting Sale Coordinator George Johnstone Jr. at (276) 620-4901 or Auctioneer Smith Reasor at (276) 620-3123. It is also available, along with more information, at www.swvaangus.org.