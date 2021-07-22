McEnhill re-elected as NRCA Chair

RADFORD — New River Community Action Board of Directors elected officers at its annual board meeting on July 15, electing Floyd’s John McEnhill to serve as the Board Chairperson for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Montgomery County’s Kim Fernandez was elected Vice-Chair, and Joseph Guthrie, of Pulaski, was elected Secretary/Treasurer. As officers for the board, the three individuals also serve on the Board’s Executive Committee.
McEnhill is the Floyd government representative to the board appointed by Floyd County Board of Supervisors and has served on the NRCA Board of Directors since June 2002; he has been Chair since 2012.
Fernandez has served on the NRCA Board as a representative of Montgomery County since 2019 and is a veteran of the United States Navy. She has degrees in Human Services and Early Childhood Education, and she also serves on the Board’s Membership, Program Planning and Evaluation, and Executive Committees.
Guthrie is Pulaski County’s government representative to the Board appointed by Pulaski County Board of Supervisors last year. As Secretary/Treasurer, Guthrie also serves as the Chair for the Board’s Finance Committee, and is Chair for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and a Virginia Tech Senior Instructor.
The 2021-22 Board of Directors also includes Sarah Greene from Floyd County; Kelly Patton, Melissa Dodson and Corbin Vierling from Giles County; Aline Brinckman and Tonia Winn from Montgomery County; Elaine Powell Hawkins and Serena Ming from Pulaski County; Michael Grigsby, Linda Baylor and Gina Rhea from the City of Radford.
Boyoung Park is an ex-officio member with expertise in Early Childhood Education. Tina Lindsey and Lee Simpkins also serve as ex-officio members from Radford. Krystal Thompson is the board’s Chief Executive Officer.
NRCA partners with community groups to address local conditions of poverty, assisting the area's most vulnerable residents including the homeless and ex-offenders. NRCA also offers programs to low-income families with young children to promote school readiness, healthy families and effective parenting.
NRCA serves about 9,000 New River Valley residents each year. For more information, visit www.NewRiverCommunityAction.org.