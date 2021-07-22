McEnhill re-elected as NRCA Chair

RADFORD — New River Community Action Board of Directors elected officers at its annual board meeting on July 15, electing Floyd’s John McEnhill to serve as the Board Chairperson for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Montgomery County’s Kim Fernandez was elected Vice-Chair, and Joseph Guthrie, of Pulaski, was elected Secretary/Treasurer. As officers for the board, the three individuals also serve on the Board’s Executive Committee.

McEnhill is the Floyd government representative to the board appointed by Floyd County Board of Supervisors and has served on the NRCA Board of Directors since June 2002; he has been Chair since 2012.

Fernandez has served on the NRCA Board as a representative of Montgomery County since 2019 and is a veteran of the United States Navy. She has degrees in Human Services and Early Childhood Education, and she also serves on the Board’s Membership, Program Planning and Evaluation, and Executive Committees.

Guthrie is Pulaski County’s government representative to the Board appointed by Pulaski County Board of Supervisors last year. As Secretary/Treasurer, Guthrie also serves as the Chair for the Board’s Finance Committee, and is Chair for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and a Virginia Tech Senior Instructor.