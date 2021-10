Meet some of the newest additions to the Floyd County Humane Society who are patiently waiting to find their forever homes with the perfect family.

There are kittens of all colors, shapes and sizes available for adoption. More pictures are available at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

Those interested in adopting from FCHS should fill out an application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms1.html and wait to be contacted by a volunteer, or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.