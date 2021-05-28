 Skip to main content
Memorial Day commemoration at courthouse
Memorial Day commemoration at courthouse

Floyd County Courthouse

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 11 E. Main St. in Floyd.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

FLOYD — A Memorial Day event to pay respect to fallen veterans will take place on the Floyd County Courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. Monday, May 31. The outdoor event, which will include a wreath-laying, at the war memorial is being hosted by the Republican Party of Floyd County.

The commemoration will include commemorative speeches from three Floyd residents up for local elections: Kalinda Bechtold, Marie March and Jennifer Miller. Jeff Dowd, a communications spokesperson for the local state chapter of the Republican Party, confirmed Friday that no campaigning will be done at the event.

Learn more about Monday's event at www.facebook.com/floydvagop.

