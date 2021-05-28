Memorial Day commemoration at courthouse

FLOYD — A Memorial Day event to pay respect to fallen veterans will take place on the Floyd County Courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. Monday, May 31. The outdoor event, which will include a wreath-laying, at the war memorial is being hosted by the Republican Party of Floyd County.

The commemoration will include commemorative speeches from three Floyd residents up for local elections: Kalinda Bechtold, Marie March and Jennifer Miller. Jeff Dowd, a communications spokesperson for the local state chapter of the Republican Party, confirmed Friday that no campaigning will be done at the event.

Learn more about Monday's event at www.facebook.com/floydvagop.