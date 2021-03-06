EDA fast tracks tree clearing

Four days after its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Floyd County Economic Development Authority called a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. The meeting, following suit of the board’s past several, was held mostly in closed session to discuss Economic and Community Development Director Lydeana Martin’s update on the progress of Commerce Park.

Phase 2 of the Commerce Park development project, revolving around roads and utilities, is in Stage 1, according to Martin, who predicts that Phase 2 will be completed by May 2023.

Martin explained to the board that in order to begin clearing lumber, an environmental report must be filed, but the clearing can not happen from April 15 to Oct. 1 due to the presence of a bat habitat. Because of this, she requested that the board authorize the clearing to begin immediately and be completed by April 30.

In immediately beginning the clearing process, there is “only about a two week gap” where bats might be disturbed, and Name Name clarified that the project will only affect 6.12 acres of the large wooded area where the bat habitat occupies.