EDA fast tracks tree clearing

Four days after its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Floyd County Economic Development Authority called a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. The meeting, following suit of the board’s past several, was held mostly in closed session to discuss Economic and Community Development Director Lydeana Martin’s update on the progress of Commerce Park.
Phase 2 of the Commerce Park development project, revolving around roads and utilities, is in Stage 1, according to Martin, who predicts that Phase 2 will be completed by May 2023.
Martin explained to the board that in order to begin clearing lumber, an environmental report must be filed, but the clearing can not happen from April 15 to Oct. 1 due to the presence of a bat habitat. Because of this, she requested that the board authorize the clearing to begin immediately and be completed by April 30.
In immediately beginning the clearing process, there is “only about a two week gap” where bats might be disturbed, and Name Name clarified that the project will only affect 6.12 acres of the large wooded area where the bat habitat occupies.
If construction does not begin soon, the trees can not be cleared until Oct. 1, 2022. Addressing a concern from Vice Chairman Andy Finn, Martin said that this delay is because of the Federal Project Fund, which is federal funding that wouldn’t be available for bidding until 2022.
Chairman Jim Newlin made a motion to authorize the clearing, but Martin requested that the board enter closed session before acting on the issue.
Chairman John Beegle cited Virginia Code 2.2 (3) and 2.2 (5) about 10 minutes into the meeting.
These codes permit governmental bodies to enter closed session to discuss or consider “the acquisition of real property for a public purpose or disposition of publicly held real property…” and to discuss “a prospective business or industry or the expansion of an existing business that relates to manufacturing and support services where no previous announcement has been made.”
Following the closed session, Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge read the motion that was drafted regarding the construction project. The motion, which was voted on unanimously, authorizes Martin and her team to “clear an area between six and 10 acres” and “spend up to $10,000 for professional services” from the Professional Services Fund.
The EDA’s next meeting is March 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Community members can watch on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yesfloydva.