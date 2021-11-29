Return of Floyd’s Christmas Parade draws crowds

Sunday’s Topsy Turvy Christmas Parade down Locust and Main streets featured decorated floats and vehicles, clowns, seasonal music performed by the FCHS band, costumed marchers that included dogs and ponies, and more.

Sponsored by the Floyd County Merchants and Businessmen's Association, the annual event began with VFW marchers and ended with Santa on a sleigh calling out Christmas greetings to the crowd, much to the delight of the children in attendance.

Spectators commented on the sizeable increase of participants for the 2021 event following a year off due to the pandemic.

“This looked like one of the largest Floyd parades that I have helped with, and that has been for at least 35 years,” reported Judy Hylton, who checked in participants at the Maberry Funeral Home parking lot, where the parade was launched.

Hylton said she had over 50 parade entries on the list that was put together by fellow Merchant and Business Association member Susan Leonard, but that other participants showed up to march at the start of the parade.