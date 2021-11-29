Return of Floyd’s Christmas Parade draws crowds

Sunday’s Topsy Turvy Christmas Parade down Locust and Main streets featured decorated floats and vehicles, clowns, seasonal music performed by the FCHS band, costumed marchers that included dogs and ponies, and more.
Sponsored by the Floyd County Merchants and Businessmen's Association, the annual event began with VFW marchers and ended with Santa on a sleigh calling out Christmas greetings to the crowd, much to the delight of the children in attendance.
Spectators commented on the sizeable increase of participants for the 2021 event following a year off due to the pandemic.
“This looked like one of the largest Floyd parades that I have helped with, and that has been for at least 35 years,” reported Judy Hylton, who checked in participants at the Maberry Funeral Home parking lot, where the parade was launched.
Hylton said she had over 50 parade entries on the list that was put together by fellow Merchant and Business Association member Susan Leonard, but that other participants showed up to march at the start of the parade.
She said that friends and family, as well as the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department, help the Association’s Board of Directors with parade planning, and added the nonprofit organization, which also sponsors the July 4 fireworks celebration, is looking for new members.
John McEnhill, retiring executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, was this year’s honored grand marshal.
A long line of fire engines and trucks sounding horns and sirens and flashing lights was led by six-year-old Christopher Cox who was riding a battery-operated child’s fire truck. Cox, whose father and grandfather are firemen, was accompanied by his mother and grandmother. A sign on his fire truck read “We Start Them Early.”