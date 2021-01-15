 Skip to main content
Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies to close
Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies to close

Rite Print Shoppe

Floyd's Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies store is set to close Jan. 31 after 30 year of business.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

After having been a part of the Floyd business community for more than 30 years, Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies will officially close on Jan. 31. Owner Jean Wright said a number of factors contributed in this decision, including the COVID-19 pandemic, her compromised immune system and a slow year of business.

“After all this time, I’m finally retiring,” she said. “I will miss my customers, and after doing something for so long, I guess I’ll miss (the printing business) too.”

Wright added that she’s had several “loyal, long-term customers” and some that have just discovered her during the last few months. She said that making the decision to officially close the shop came at about the same time that she contracted a mild case of the COVID-19 virus. While she has mostly recovered with just a couple of lingering symptoms, Wright said that she knew it was time for the business to close.

Wright’s daughter, Teresa, has been a part of the business since the beginning, she said, noting that the job “gave me confidence in myself and get over most of my shyness.” Teresa handled a large amount of document layout and said she will miss working with her mom and the customers. “I loved the job,” she said.

With children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wright said, “I won’t have any trouble finding things to do” during her retirement. “It’s been a pleasure to be my own boss and get to know so much of the community,” she added.

Rite Printing Shoppe & Supplies is open until Jan. 31 to sell the remainder of its products, according to Teresa. It is located at 126 N. Locust St. in Floyd, and community members can call (540) 745-3616 for more information.

