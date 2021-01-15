Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies to close

After having been a part of the Floyd business community for more than 30 years, Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies will officially close on Jan. 31. Owner Jean Wright said a number of factors contributed in this decision, including the COVID-19 pandemic, her compromised immune system and a slow year of business.

“After all this time, I’m finally retiring,” she said. “I will miss my customers, and after doing something for so long, I guess I’ll miss (the printing business) too.”

Wright added that she’s had several “loyal, long-term customers” and some that have just discovered her during the last few months. She said that making the decision to officially close the shop came at about the same time that she contracted a mild case of the COVID-19 virus. While she has mostly recovered with just a couple of lingering symptoms, Wright said that she knew it was time for the business to close.

Wright’s daughter, Teresa, has been a part of the business since the beginning, she said, noting that the job “gave me confidence in myself and get over most of my shyness.” Teresa handled a large amount of document layout and said she will miss working with her mom and the customers. “I loved the job,” she said.