Museum exhibits mid-century Floyd

The Floyd County Historical Society's longest running exhibit is currently underway and is scheduled to run the rest of this year and through 2022. The exhibit, Between the Wars, focuses on the decade and a half from the end of World War II up to 1960.
The Cold War era, much of which happened during the two Eisenhower presidential terms, is sometimes viewed as a calm, placid era, after the Roaring 20s, the Depression of the 30s and World War II. But local history buff Gino Williams says that isn't necessarily true.
"That was a time when technology was making an impact," he said. "From television to space travel."
The exhibit, which opened in June, features a 1950s television, a clunky box with a small screen. "You can hardly lift it," Williams said. "It's easier to lift a plasma screen TV."
There's also a Formica table. "That was the thing, switching from wood to Formica. Now we're going back to wood."
The generation that went to war came home with a new word view. "African-Americans found out they were treated better in some other countries than they were back home," Williams said.
"People came home wanting better schools, better jobs, better roads." Some veterans began working for political change and for a while the county had a Veterans Party, which had limited success, Williams noted.
It took a while for post-war prosperity to take hold in Floyd. The only manufacturing jobs were with the sewing factories, which mostly employed women. Men wanting a factory job usually commuted out of the county.
"County population actually declined during this period," Williams said. "It dropped to 6,500 at one point."
While the world made an impact on Floyd, there was also a Floyd impact on the world. Near the end of WWII, the Navy launched the USS Floyd County, in recognition of Floyd County, Virginia, and five other states with a Floyd County.
After the war, the USS Floyd County transported the first hydrogen bomb to the test site in the Bikini Islands.
Williams said people have donated and loaned items for the exhibit. "We have a lot of stuff and will be rotating things during the next year and a half. Eventually it will all be on the Cloud and everyone can have access to it," he said.
Williams said the exhibit draws about 10-12 people a day, evenly divided between tourists and interested locals.
The exhibit is open to the public at 217 N. Locust St. in Floyd each Friday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is no admission charge. Visit the Floyd County Historical Society online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.