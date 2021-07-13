Museum exhibits mid-century Floyd

It took a while for post-war prosperity to take hold in Floyd. The only manufacturing jobs were with the sewing factories, which mostly employed women. Men wanting a factory job usually commuted out of the county.

"County population actually declined during this period," Williams said. "It dropped to 6,500 at one point."

While the world made an impact on Floyd, there was also a Floyd impact on the world. Near the end of WWII, the Navy launched the USS Floyd County, in recognition of Floyd County, Virginia, and five other states with a Floyd County.

After the war, the USS Floyd County transported the first hydrogen bomb to the test site in the Bikini Islands.

Williams said people have donated and loaned items for the exhibit. "We have a lot of stuff and will be rotating things during the next year and a half. Eventually it will all be on the Cloud and everyone can have access to it," he said.

Williams said the exhibit draws about 10-12 people a day, evenly divided between tourists and interested locals.

The exhibit is open to the public at 217 N. Locust St. in Floyd each Friday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is no admission charge. Visit the Floyd County Historical Society online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.