When everyone present had their say, some opposition was clear, but support was also evident for a $22 million Rich Valley solar project.

Following a joint public hearing by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission last Thursday night on a special use permit request for the project, Commissioner Tony Dean told his peers that he could see no locally required standard that the project had not been met.

Dean reflected on a 2022 supervisors’ decision to OK a special use permit for a truck stop in the interest of county growth. In that case, he said, 20 or so people spoke in opposition to the project. In this case, he observed, only one citizen voiced concern.

That citizen was Michael Perdue, owner of Smythnet, an internet provider that often uses towers to bolster service.

Perdue said he experiences breaks in his towers’ panels due to weather and livestock. He expressed concern about the potential for similar damage to some of the about 22,000 panels that would be used for this 10-megawatt array being proposed by Clean Footprint, a Florida-based company.

Perdue particularly expressed concern about the disposal of damaged panels.

Scott Aaronson of Demeter Land Development, a consultant working with Clean Footprint, told county officials that the glass covering the panels is basically gorilla glass designed to withstand conditions in the Arctic.

“The equipment,” according to county documents, “is designed to withstand wind up to one hundred twenty MPH and fifty pounds per square foot of snow.”

Supervisor Phil Stevenson also expressed concerns, especially the loss of farmland. “When we use up something like land,” he said, “it’s a big deal.”

Currently, Clean Footprint has options on about 150 acres off of Cedar Branch Road with the solar facility expected to require about 76 acres. The land is surrounded by agriculture/rural-zoned property.

One of Smyth County’s greatest assets, Stevenson said, is “beautiful land.”

Aaronson argued that the farmland isn’t being lost. While beef cattle now graze the land, once the array is in place, the developer said, sheep will be able to feed on the land that will be planted with pollinator-friendly Virginia native vegetation.

Tom Hower, of Marion, expressed his support of the project.

While solar energy is environmentally advantageous, Hower said, the benefit “is purely economics.”

“Solar is much cheaper than coal,” he said, and as coal is replaced there will be less pressure on electric utilities to increase rates.

In a letter to officials, John Clark, a neighboring land owner, did note the environmental advantages of solar, saying that the last seven years have been the hottest ever. The grounds being maintained by sheep would only add to the green effect, he wrote.

Clark expressed his support of the project as did David Fields, of Atkins, who uses a 14-kilowatt array to power his home. In his letter, Fields said, his array generates more power than they can use.

Aaronson reiterated that the project developers want to be good neighbors. He also said, “It’s going to be a $22 million asset” for the county.

Aaronson reminded officials that the array won’t be visible to neighbors.

The array, documents say, “will be contained within an area protected by a seven-foot “deer style” chain link fence with wooden posts and anti-climbing device such as strands of barbed wire on the top of the fence. It will not create any noise, dust, fumes, glare, or other pollutants or nuisance to surrounding neighbors. There will be signage along the fence, including utility hazard, company information, and contact information on the fence.”

He also said the county has a strong ordinance in place with detailed requirements, including cleaning up the site if the array is decommissioned.

The power, Aaronson said, is expected to be sold to Appalachian Power with the developers working to interconnect the project with the existing three-phase line along Saltville Highway. The area has considerable appeal to solar project developers because of the proximity of the Broadford substation.

For such a project, Aarsonson said, the pre-construction phase with interconnectivity studies and permitting takes the longest. Once construction begins, he said, the array can be up in three to six months.

Documents provided to the county say the company would like to begin construction within two years.

Those documents also say that “several studies… show that the values of neighboring residential homes are largely unaffected by the installation of solar facility. This is especially true when there is limited residential in the immediate facility. This project is far away and well screened from any residential abutters.”

In addition to the $22 million capital investment and the jobs created during the construction phase, Aaronson said, area residents will benefit from the localized power production and line upgrades, both helping to create an improved electrical system.

After the hearing, the planning commission debated its recommendation to the supervisors. In the end, its members voted 5-1 to recommend the supervisors approve the permit. Robert Campbell was the opposition vote. He said he wasn’t opposed to the concept but did believe the issue needed to be further examined.

David Spence, who owns the Rich Valley site, serves on the planning commission but left the room during the hearing and the commission’s debate and vote on the matter.

The supervisors are expected to take up the matter for possible action on Thursday, Aug. 10.