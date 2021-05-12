Driver won't be charged after child is left on Spiller school bus

A school bus driver who left a 7-year-old Spiller Elementary School student on a bus last month will not be charged in the incident, but he no longer works for the school system.

According to a Wytheville Police Department press release, the parents of the child came to the police station on April 27 to report their daughter missing.

“The parents realized the child was missing when the father went to pick the child up at an after-school program facility,” the release said. “The facility advised the father the child was not dropped off by the school bus.”

The police department immediately launched a missing child investigation and notified Spiller Elementary School and school resource officers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A short time later, someone driving by the Wythe County School Bus Garage, located behind Scott Memorial Middle School, saw a small girl running across the lot and attempting to climb the fence. The person went to the girl and contacted authorities, the release said.

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Jefferies said that the school system has been working closely with other local agencies regarding the allegations that a student was inadvertently left on a bus.