Washington County treasurer touts high tax revenue in first half of fiscal year

ABINGDON, Va. — So far this fiscal year, tax collections are looking favorable for Washington County, Virginia, said County Treasurer Fred Parker at last week’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
“Things look good. We’ve been very blessed this year,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed sales patterns, making many people want to shop online over the past year, Parker said.
“COVID-19 has increased the sales tax revenue,” said Parker.
That means local taxes can now be collected on the internet, even if a customer in Abingdon buys a product from England, Parker said.
“We’re getting sales tax now from companies I didn’t even know sold online,” Parker said.
And then there is the familiar: “Amazon has become one of our five largest sales taxpayers,” Parker said. “So keep clicking and keep paying.”
In the first half of the fiscal year, $6.7 million in personal property taxes have been collected while the budget had called for $7.1 million for the entire fiscal year, officials said.
Still, county officials have had a struggle with collecting some personal property taxes — namely with mobile homes, said Parker.
“Personal property is the hardest thing to collect because it is mobile,” Parker said. “It is one of the least reliable.”
Mobile homes are considered vehicles and must be registered with the DMV offices, Parker said.
Yet mobile homes are being sold “without taking the titles to the DMV,” Parker said.
Besides healthy tax collections, Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney also reported that new construction across the county should bring more revenue.
“The future’s bright,” said Matney.
This includes new construction at South Holston Lake, new storage units and homes and a spa and yurts at The Virginian.
Real estate has also been selling well, especially for homes priced less than $300,000, according to Matney.
Lately, Matney said, people are moving from the Northeast to Washington County and finding favor with lower tax rates and more affordable housing.
Still, Matney warned that this could be a temporary rise in real estate sales due to COVID-19 pandemic and not necessarily the makings of a new trend.
Matney added, “This may be a wave that goes down.”
