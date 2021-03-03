Washington County treasurer touts high tax revenue in first half of fiscal year

ABINGDON, Va. — So far this fiscal year, tax collections are looking favorable for Washington County, Virginia, said County Treasurer Fred Parker at last week’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“Things look good. We’ve been very blessed this year,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed sales patterns, making many people want to shop online over the past year, Parker said.

“COVID-19 has increased the sales tax revenue,” said Parker.

That means local taxes can now be collected on the internet, even if a customer in Abingdon buys a product from England, Parker said.

“We’re getting sales tax now from companies I didn’t even know sold online,” Parker said.

And then there is the familiar: “Amazon has become one of our five largest sales taxpayers,” Parker said. “So keep clicking and keep paying.”

In the first half of the fiscal year, $6.7 million in personal property taxes have been collected while the budget had called for $7.1 million for the entire fiscal year, officials said.