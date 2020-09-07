Smyth County examines plan that would realign fire, rescue services

The developers of a new plan for emergency medical and fire services in Smyth County say it would enhance citizens’ safety, ensure agency funding, and would provide greater accountability of how those funds are being used.
However, the price tag of this proposal, which divides the county into two service areas, left the board of supervisors with sticker shock and questions about their role.
The plan has been about 15 months in the making. In May 2019, the supervisors tasked Charlie Harrington, the county’s emergency management coordinator, who recently resigned this post, with leading an effort to create a plan for the long-term future of the county emergency medical services.
The request grew out of a crisis that emerged in February 2019 when Saltville Rescue Squad representatives advised the supervisors that the agency was hemorrhaging money, going about $25,000 into the red every month, and its failure was imminent.
Over the next several few months the squad’s demise was prevented, but the county, which is responsible for overseeing medical rescue services, became aware of its vulnerability on the EMS front. Exploring options, the supervisors requested bids for EMS services. Four organizations bid on covering the entire county. Their proposals ranged from $1.2 million to $5.3 million.
Harrington advised the supervisors that none of the proposals met the county’s needs. He also noted that with each contract renewal a private firm could annually request additional funding.
While the Saltville squad continues to operate in 2019, Harrington cautioned the supervisors that while time had been bought, with volunteerism continuing to drop, “at some point, we’re going to have to face facts…. We have to look at the county as a whole.”
At that time, the supervisors appointed an ad hoc committee with representatives of every county EMS agency to develop and prepare proposals for the short- and long-term.
Last week, Harrington and Chilhowie Fire-EMS Chief David Haynes presented that proposal.
Harrington reminded the supervisors that he and Haynes have a combined first-responder experience of about 100 years. He noted that they invested significant time and research into the work, putting a value of about $50,000 on the assessment and proposal. He described the project as one of the hardest he’s ever had to develop.
Before moving forward, Harrington also praised the county’s numerous first-responder volunteers. “This county has been blessed,” he said. For many of the volunteers, Harrington said, the work is a calling and the volunteers “put their hearts and souls into running the departments and caring for citizens.”
He acknowledged that the proposal calls for some of the county’s departments to cease operating as separate non-profit agencies. However, he said, the “plan helps us retain as much autonomy as we can.”
The proposal divides county fire and EMS services into Eastern and Western divisions. The Eastern division would operate under the umbrella of Marion Fire-EMS and would include Atkins and Sugar Grove.
The Western division would work under Chilhowie Fire-EMS and include Saltville, Adwolfe and Nebo.
Harrington told the supervisors that the town of Saltville was unwilling to take over its EMS service. Towns are only required to provide fire services.
Currently, Harrington said, Nebo and Sugar Grove are “extremely underserved.” With as few EMS calls as come into those areas, he said, the plans calls for putting a quick-response vehicle in those communities and staffing them 24/7 with an individual trained in firefighting and rescue. The quick-response unit would be outfitted with automated equipment that would allow the individual to provide lifesaving care until additional help could arrive.
The proposal calls for adding 12 paid fire-EMS responders in each division.
By having the agencies under two different municipalities, Harrington noted that a responder could legally work for both. He and Haynes noted that it’s a common practice for these first-responders to work for one agency full-time and another part-time.
These additional responders trained in both fire and rescue, Harrington said, would allow for 24/7 coverage. “That’s coverage you don’t have now,” he said. On many occasions, he said, EMS calls are rolled to private ambulance services.
Harrington also cited the opportunity of better management of equipment.
Right now, he said, there’s no continuity in equipment purchasing and with a countywide plan compatible devices could be bought.
The only major equipment needed to implement the plan, Harrington said, would be the quick-response vehicles for Nebo and Sugar Grove.
Haynes told the supervisors that entities will need to lose the mindset that everybody has to take care of their own. He noted that Chilhowie Fire-EMS has cuts its fleet since 2000, but is “twice as capable.”
Supervisor Roscoe Call wanted to know why the plan had shifted from EMS to EMS and fire.
Both Marion and Chilhowie operate merged fire and EMS services.
Harrington noted that while EMS providers can bill health coverage providers, fire departments lack a similar source of revenue.
Harrington said he and Haynes “looked at how best to cover the county for the least amount of money.”
Under their proposal, the county would need to contribute an additional $2 million over current allocations.
Supervisor Phil Stevenson questioned allocating that much money for operations not guided by the county. “When you’re talking $2 million,” he said, “the county is going to have some hand in it.”
Harrington assured the supervisors that he was acting in the county’s interests. “I’m not here for the town of Marion or the town of Chilhowie. I’m here for the county. I’m only interested in what’s best for the county,” he said.
Harrington also said the proposal isn’t set in stone. He said he really wants Saltville involved.
Stevenson remained adamant that the supervisors “just dig into this and see if we can get a toehold.”
Ultimately, the supervisors appointed a committee of supervisors Lori Deel, Kris Ratliff and Mike Sturgill, County Administrator Shawn Utt and the county attorney to review the proposal and, if needed, develop a counter-proposal.
Stevenson said, “I want to use every mind, every resource that we have to get the right answer.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!