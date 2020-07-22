EMORY, Va. — A Marion woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Emory in Washington County on Thursday night, and three other people were seriously injured, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Authorities responded to a wreck at 10:39 p.m. Thursday involving a 2003 Honda Pilot that was traveling south on Itta Bena Road and hit a tree after running off the left side of the road, the release states.
A driver and three passengers were in the vehicle.
One of the passengers, Gracie L. Dimit, 20, died at the scene, according to the release.
The driver and the two other passengers were taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for major injuries, the release states.
The crash is still under investigation.
