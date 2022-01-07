 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wytheville Police Department welcomes officers
0 Comments
popular

Wytheville Police Department welcomes officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Wytheville Police Officers

Wytheville’s new police officers, from left to right, Bradley Hurley, Ernest Williams III, Aaron Williams, John Khachane, Clarence Doyle, Joshua Thomas.

The Wytheville Police Department welcomed six new officers with the New Year. Mayor Beth Taylor swore in the officers Monday, their first day on the job.

The new officers are Bradley Hurley, Ernest Williams III, Aaron Williams, John Khachane, Clarence Doyle and Joshua Thomas. According to a WPD press release, they will begin their law enforcement training Thursday, Jan. 6, at the New River Valley Criminal Justice Training Academy in Dublin.

The law enforcement basic academy is a six-month program where the recruits participate in classroom and practical instruction. They learn state laws, criminal investigations, patrol procedures, firearms training, traffic control, defensive driving, self-defense, first aid and computer skills. Police academy recruits also undertake physical training and fieldwork that demonstrates their comprehension of classroom instruction. Field exercises include investigating mock criminal scenes, directing traffic, operating police vehicles, arrest techniques, using firearms, fingerprinting and interrogation methods.

Once the recruits graduate the police academy, they will return to the Wytheville Police Department where their training will continue for another four months, the release said. They will be partnered with a Field Training Officer (FTO) who will be with them throughout their day. They must complete their field training and demonstrate their knowledge of the department, policy and procedures, local ordinances, and state laws.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option
Latest Headlines

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option

  • Updated

For the past several years, Charlie Hayden hasn’t gotten anything from his vegetable garden. The problem, he told the Marion Town Council during its Dec. 20 meeting ,could be summed up in one word: deer. Hayden presented the council with a petition asking the town to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and create an urban archery season to help control the deer population.
 

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused
Latest Headlines

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused

It began with a charge of murder in late August of 1889 and ended in a courtroom acquittal more than eight months later. The victim was a young man from Seven Mile Ford in Smyth County, a telegraph operator for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company. His accused killer was the son of a wealthy Bristol merchant. The event that lead to the death and trial? A horse trade apparently gone wrong.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics