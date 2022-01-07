Wytheville Police Department welcomes officers

The Wytheville Police Department welcomed six new officers with the New Year. Mayor Beth Taylor swore in the officers Monday, their first day on the job.
The new officers are Bradley Hurley, Ernest Williams III, Aaron Williams, John Khachane, Clarence Doyle and Joshua Thomas. According to a WPD press release, they will begin their law enforcement training Thursday, Jan. 6, at the New River Valley Criminal Justice Training Academy in Dublin.
The law enforcement basic academy is a six-month program where the recruits participate in classroom and practical instruction. They learn state laws, criminal investigations, patrol procedures, firearms training, traffic control, defensive driving, self-defense, first aid and computer skills. Police academy recruits also undertake physical training and fieldwork that demonstrates their comprehension of classroom instruction. Field exercises include investigating mock criminal scenes, directing traffic, operating police vehicles, arrest techniques, using firearms, fingerprinting and interrogation methods.
Once the recruits graduate the police academy, they will return to the Wytheville Police Department where their training will continue for another four months, the release said. They will be partnered with a Field Training Officer (FTO) who will be with them throughout their day. They must complete their field training and demonstrate their knowledge of the department, policy and procedures, local ordinances, and state laws.