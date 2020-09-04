Supervisors look to honor community leaader

Claypool Hill, Va. – A local philanthropist will be honored with his name on a street.
During its Sept. 1 meeting the Tazewell County Board of supervisors agreed to honor Dr. Joe Milton Adair by placing his name on a street in Claypool Hill. Supervisor Tom Lester, who made the request, said he had talked with the owners of the property at the entrance the Hardees at Claypool Hill about naming the street Adair Drive.
County Attorney Chase Collins said naming a street requires a public hearing and it has to be advertised. The board voted to schedule the hearing for its October meeting because there would not be enough time to advertise it before the Sept. 17 meeting.
Collins was asked to have a formal resolution ready for that meeting as well. Adair, 88, was a lifelong resident of the county and was a 1950 graduate of RHS. Adair served in many capacities in his profession and community but was most proud of his service at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity. He was a devoted member of Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church and proud to be from Cedar Bluff and Richlands where in his last years, could often be seen picking up trash along the highway between the two towns in his pick-up truck adorned with UT stickers.
He was also a long time member of the Chamber of Commerce and he and his late wife were strong supporters of the CART, the county’s Citizens for the Arts group.
