Wytheville Town Council appoints new town manager

Come June 2, Wytheville will have a new town manager. The Wytheville Town Council voted Monday to offer current Assistant Town Manager Brian Freeman the top spot. However, the vote was not unanimous. Council member Holly Atkins voted against appointing Freeman for the job.

She said it was nothing personal about Freeman, but she thought the council should advertise the position to allow town employees and others the opportunity to apply for the job.

“It’s nothing about anyone at all,” she said. “I just feel it needs to be open and we need to advertise and be transparent to give everyone the right to apply.”

Atkins suggested hiring Freeman as the interim town manager until everyone interested in the job could apply. Her motion to advertise the position died on the floor after it did not receive a second.

The council voted 4-1 to hire Freeman. He will become town manager on June 2. Current Town Manager Steve Moore is retiring on June 1.

When Atkins voted against the motion to appoint Freeman, she looked at him and said, “I apologize, but no.”

When making the motion to hire Freeman, Vice Mayor Cathy Pattison said she was honored to nominate him.