New coffee shop-bakery proves popular with Marion customers

Brown is no stranger to running a business in town. She worked with her grandfather at the now defunct but once very popular and successful Bottoms Up retail store on Brunswick Lane. Her nursing job is only two days a week so she has plenty of time to devote to the coffee shop where her six employees have been stepping up to meet the demand. They even went above and beyond, she said, during the recent festival weekend when the register broke down and they had to do all the receipts by hand.

The staff has also been helpful with the trial and error aspect of the business, coming up with flavors for the various drinks and baked goods. One employee is a culinary student at the Smyth Career and Technology Center who loves to bake and Brown said she encourages her to try new recipes. Brown said someone asked once for a blackberry and honey latte and liked it so much it was posted on Facebook and then so many started asking for it that it became a regular flavor combination.

“We’re excited about the fall and the flavors,” Brown said. “We like anything pumpkin.” She’s imagining pumpkin spice drinks and treats, perhaps some caramel, apple and peppermint. Butterscotch brownies might also make a debut.