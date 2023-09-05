State police are investigating a fatal Wythe County crash involving an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was being chased by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Virginia State Police, Liam D. McCoy of Christiansburg was driving a 2000 Suzuki GSX-R600 west on Lead Mine Road on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m. when he entered a curve at a high rate of speed, ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

Police said McCoy, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Funeral services for the 2023 Christiansburg High School graduate will be held on Monday in Radford.