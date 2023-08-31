Justin Ray Reed told a deputy he was trying to prove a point when he walked by a local high school in February with a loaded semi-automatic rifle slung over his back and a holstered pistol on his hip.

He told that same officer, “but I guessed I f----- up.”

On Wednesday, a judge was left to decide whether the 28-year-old Max Meadows resident was exercising his legal right to open carry firearms or whether his actions amounted to crimes.

Arrested near Fort Chiswell High School and Fort Chiswell Middle School on Feb. 17, Reed was charged with possessing a firearm on school property (two counts), brandishing a firearm on or near school property and disorderly conduct.

According to police and Wednesday’s testimony, Reed, who was armed with two loaded guns, walked the ditch line in front of FCHS before crossing U.S. 52 and walking back the other way.

Earlier in the day, he was seen near the school on his bicycle while armed.

1st Sgt. D.W. Vaught, who’s a resource officer at the high school, said he got a call from central dispatch about Reed at 2:50 p.m. – not long before the end of the school day while a pep rally was happening in the gym.

Vaught said he and another officer followed Reed down Apache Run and told him to stop.

“He never would turn and look at us,” Vaught testified.

Encountering Reed at the intersection of Apache Run and Danner Road, the road where Reed lives, Chief Deputy Anthony Cline testified Reed said, “f--- you,” when he asked him to get on the ground.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office tactical members eventually arrived and took Reed into custody.

Asked about what he was doing, Reed, who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to all the charges, said he was “just travelling,” according to testimony. He also said that video would prove he was innocent, even though he didn’t have a cell phone or a drone.

Video, though, did play a key role in Wednesday’s trial, as the prosecution played school surveillance footage that it said showed Reed on school property with weapons.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Hagwood also argued that Reed’s actions reasonably induced fear, one of the requirements of the brandishing statute.

She put on multiple witnesses who said they were unnerved when they saw him near the school with weapons.

“In this day and age it’s not something to play around with,” she said.

“It definitely had me concerned,” said Joshua Henley of the Lead Mines Rescue Squad, who turned his ambulance around and watched on Feb. 17 after seeing Reed walking with the guns.

Throughout Wednesday’s hearing, Reed’s attorneys, Tom Jackson and Mike Barbour, contended that even the commonwealth’s witnesses said Reed followed the ditch line below the school, which a surveyor testified belonged to the commonwealth and not the school system.

“(You) have to be on school property period,” Jackson said. “He was not,” when asking a judge to throw out those two charges.

Barbour also said that simply carrying weapons with a sling and holster didn’t amount to brandishing, and said there was no evidence he ever pointed the weapons or held them in his hands.

After the defense finished its case, Judge Josiah Showalter convicted Reed of one count of having a gun on school property, one count of brandishing and one count of disorderly conduct.

Showalter said the ditch line area was school property since the school system “exclusively” maintained it and used it for its signs. Saying that FCHS and the middle school were essentially one entity, he threw out the other two duplicate felonies against Reed.

Jailed since June after being accused of violating his bond conditions, Reed will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024. He faces up to 11 years in prison.

In a June Facebook post appearing to belong to Reed, he said his reputation had been “ruined” by “false allegations.”

“…It breaks my heart to be done this way,” he wrote. “I love where I live and I love America. I’m not after a get rich quick scheme or to go against my government. But I’m not being done right.”

