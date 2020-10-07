$7M approved for sports complex

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council awarded a $7.6 million bid to build the town’s sports complex at Monday’s Town Council meeting.

But the award — going to Quesenberry’s Inc. of Big Stone Gap, Virginia — is only for the “base bid” of the project and does not include certain “add-ons,” according to John Dew, the town’s public works director.

The board voted unanimously to approve the project, but council members James “Scabbo” Anderson and Mike Owens expressed dissatisfaction with not completing the entire project.

“The public has certain expectations,” Owens said.

In all, the town received five bids for the project, Dew said.

Mayor Derek Webb advised moving forward rather than going back to the bidding process, as he pointed out that the Quesenberry’s bid was about $1 million lower than competing bids.

Dew, in turn, said the town staff recommended accepting the bid to complete the base of the project, even though it will leave out such items as lights at the multiuse fields set for soccer and a small concession stand.

Owens said he was concerned because “most of the public” would be expecting to see the items that are being left out.