Town, church offer garden spots

If you want to plant a garden this spring, but don’t want to plow up your yard, then a community garden plot might just be for you. This year, two groups are sponsoring garden beds that you can rent for a small amount of money.

The town of Wytheville is offering garden spaces near the elevated (balloon) water tower on Cove Road. Garden plots are approximately 12 by 20 feet and will soon be plowed and ready for planting. Throughout the growing season, water for irrigation will be available. This year, the Town Council has reduced the cost for a plot to $12.

For more information on a town garden plot, call Assistant Director of Tourism and Public Information Deana Kelley at 223-3505.

Also, in town, St. John’s Episcopal Church once again has raised garden beds for rent. Six years ago, when church members created the Spring Street Community Garden Project, organizers had no idea how popular the plots would be.

Originally, 10 plots were offered. Now, the church offers 30 raised garden plots for people to rent for $20 for a growing season, April to November. Church members gathered at the gardens recently to prepare the beds for planting.