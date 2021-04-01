Town, church offer garden spots

If you want to plant a garden this spring, but don’t want to plow up your yard, then a community garden plot might just be for you. This year, two groups are sponsoring garden beds that you can rent for a small amount of money.
The town of Wytheville is offering garden spaces near the elevated (balloon) water tower on Cove Road. Garden plots are approximately 12 by 20 feet and will soon be plowed and ready for planting. Throughout the growing season, water for irrigation will be available. This year, the Town Council has reduced the cost for a plot to $12.
For more information on a town garden plot, call Assistant Director of Tourism and Public Information Deana Kelley at 223-3505.
Also, in town, St. John’s Episcopal Church once again has raised garden beds for rent. Six years ago, when church members created the Spring Street Community Garden Project, organizers had no idea how popular the plots would be.
Originally, 10 plots were offered. Now, the church offers 30 raised garden plots for people to rent for $20 for a growing season, April to November. Church members gathered at the gardens recently to prepare the beds for planting.
The Spring Street Community Garden is a church outreach project and a way to give back to the community. The raised beds measure 3’x16’x1’. There is 24/7 access to the garden area and top soil is provided for each plot. Water is also available for the gardens, thanks to nearby Carter Bank & Trust, which supplies water for two large water tanks.
There is also a compost pile for weeds, etc. and a tool shed. Keys to the shed are available at the church. Two of the gardens are handicapped accessible.
In addition, there are security cameras in place this year.
Most gardeners don’t get upset if someone takes from their garden, feeling that they must need the food; the problem is when someone wipes out an entire plot, said Kathy Slavin, church member and community garden committee member.
Children are welcome in the St. John’s community garden, where there is a Children’s Garden along one of the fence lines where children can plant and tend to their own vegetables or flowers. Near the Children’s Garden is a little library with books on gardening and cooking.
In the early years, most of the gardeners were church members, Slavin said. But now, more non church members use the plots.
“So, it’s really a community garden,” she said.
For information on the plots, call St. John’s Episcopal Church office at 228-2562 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays.
