Virus halts inmate roadway cleanup in Smyth and Wythe counties, Smyth group steps up to help

“I hope maybe if people see them volunteering, we might get more volunteers,” Vanhoy said.

Shuler, who sits on the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s board of directors, said there’s been no indication given on when the trusty programs will resume. Brian Vaught, a Wythe County deputy, who also serves as a Wythe supervisor and sits on the New River Valley Regional Jail Authority’s board, said he doesn’t know when the program will resume at the Dublin facility either.

“I would say that every representative on the board would love to see the program come back as soon as possible, but we certainly understand the caution,” Vaught said.

In addition to the litter pickup that most people see taking place along the roads, trusties also help out with things like cleaning the sheriff’s offices and maintain county grounds. At one point in 2015, some were even sent to help out the Smyth County Animal Shelter when the facility took in more than 100 cats that had been seized in an animal neglect case.

“When you think about inmate labor, it saves tax dollars,” Cline said. “So when you stop letting the inmates out of the jail, it doesn’t’ take long to feel the effects.”

And those work releases don’t just benefit the community, he said.