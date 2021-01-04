Smyth County writer offers detailed look into Stoneman's Raid/Battle of Marion

In the summer of 1864, a U.S. election year, Southerners held hope for a negotiated peace.
Abraham Lincoln did not expect to be re-elected, as war-weary voters gravitated to the ceasefire platform of his opponent, Gen. George B. McClellan.
However, a confluence of events in Georgia ensured that not only would the war continue, but it would be visited sharply upon Virginia’s southwestern counties.
In late July, Gen. Tecumseh Sherman dispatched Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, a cavalry commander, to cut the last rail support for Gen. Hood at Atlanta. However, Stoneman abandoned a subordinate commander to complete the mission (which failed miserably), while he skirted away to rescue prisoners at Andersonville.
Along with 700 of his troopers, Stoneman was captured, becoming the Confederates’ highest-ranking prisoner and a Union embarrassment.
A month later, Sherman finally cut the railroad, forcing Hood out of Atlanta. The news propelled Lincoln to re-election, dashing Southern hopes for peace.
In late October, Stoneman was freed in a prisoner exchange, but both Gen. Grant and Secretary of War Stanton wanted him expelled from the service. Only intervention by Stoneman’s friend and superior, Maj. Gen. John Schofield, kept him in uniform.
Stoneman planned the raid into Southwest Virginia to save his career.
Virginia’s southwestern counties supplied the Confederacy with copious amounts of food and essential minerals: coal, saltpeter, lead and salt, the latter essential for the health of man and beast, and to ship meat to distant armies.
In addition, the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad (precursor to Norfolk Southern), through connecting lines, provided efficient transportation of troops, supplies and industrial materials along the Richmond-Chattanooga corridor.
However, the area had suffered only short, focused raids, primarily due to its easily defended, mountainous terrain, poor roads and cold, wet winters.
George Stoneman Jr. was born to a working class family. Lacking political connections, he wrangled admission to West Point by applying directly to Secretary of War Abe Bell.
At West Point his roommate was Thomas (future “Stonewall”) Jackson and classmates included George B. McClellan and George Pickett. After graduation, he served with Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and George Thomas.
Ever the loose cannon, Stoneman’s wartime performance was spotty. In June 1863, Gen. Hooker blamed him for the loss at Chancellorsville, transferring Stoneman to Washington, D.C., for treatment of hemorrhoids. But the next month, he was tapped to head the newly-formed U.S. Cavalry Bureau.
Early in the war, Southern cavalry had greatly outmatched the Union. Not only had most pre-war cavalry officers joined the Confederacy, but Southern culture favored sleek, fast mounts and superior horsemanship, whereas Northern men, more accustomed to heavy-footed draft animals, tended to join the infantry.
Also, Northern leaders, expecting a short war, had not invested in the lengthy training required for horses and troopers.
Stoneman greatly improved cavalry performance through effective procurement, training and medical care of horses.
In January 1864, Stoneman returned to field command, eight months before his capture and eventual exchange.
In December, preparing for his raid, Stoneman gathered an overwhelming force of 5,400 cavalry: 4,000 under (brevet) Maj. Gen. Steven Burbridge from Lexington, Ky., and 1,500 under Brig. Gen. Alvan Gillem from Knoxville, Tenn.
The contest shaped up as a grudge match:
Burbridge, unpopular military governor of Kentucky, not only jailed political rivals, but earned the sobriquet “Butcher” for executing captured guerrillas. In October, he had led an unsuccessful raid on Saltville, abandoning many wounded, including black men, setting up “The Saltville Massacre,” in which helpless black troops were murdered by Confederate guerrillas. Burbridge brought back those same black units.
Gillem commanded the prestigious Tennessee Governor’s Guard and had led the September raid at Greeneville, Tenn., that killed the famed raider, Gen. John Hunt Morgan. But in November, he was routed from Bulls Gap back to Knoxville.
Most of the Confederate defenders had fought at both Saltville and Bulls Gap, and many were current or former members of Morgan’s Raiders, then led by Morgan’s brother-in-law, Gen. Basil Duke.
The Confederate commander, Maj. Gen. John C. Breckinridge, carried a distinguished pedigree: His grandfather was Thomas Jefferson’s first attorney general and his father was Kentucky speaker of the house. Breckinridge served in the U.S. House and Senate, and as vice president — the youngest in U.S. history — under James Buchanan. But for advocating compromise to avoid civil war, he was charged with treason. Breckinridge fled to the South, where he was commissioned a brigadier general.
In October 1864, Gen. Lee chose him over senior officers for command of the Department of Western Virginia and East Tennessee. But much of his force had been transferred to Petersburg to assist Lee against Grant. Breckinridge had only about 1,500 cavalry, 500 militia, two small batteries of artillery and a group of convalescent men guarding the New River bridge.
Brig. Gen. Basil Duke, also a Kentucky lawyer, was brother-in-law of and second in command to the famed raider, Gen. John Hunt Morgan, killed by Gen. Gillem. At Morgan’s death, Duke reconstituted the force and assumed command. He had been seriously wounded twice and imprisoned 16 months.
Brig. Gen. John C. Vaughn, a Tennessean, was one of the first to declare war and (would be) one of the last to surrender. He witnessed the bombardment of Ft. Sumter, then raised a regiment and fought Union forces a full month before Bull Run. Singled out for mistreatment, he was the only general officer on either side to have his family held hostage.
Lt. Col. Vincent “Clawhammer” Witcher earned the nickname from his black scissor-tail coat and his ruthlessness. Were it not for the war, would probably have been hanged. He had led a guerrilla force in western Virginia and east Tennessee, catching and executing non-uniformed men of service age, assuming them to be draft dodgers, deserters or Union spies. His command was folded into the 34th Virginia Cavalry for protection of law if captured. His men were described to fight like Spartans and he claimed that at Gettysburg (at age 26), of the 432 he led into battle, only 98 returned unscathed.
Also serving under Breckinridge were Brig. Gens. John Echols and George Cosby, and Col. Henry Giltner.
In November, after pushing Gillem back to Knoxville, Breckinridge stationed Duke and Vaughn at Rogersville and Greeneville for reconnaissance and early warning. The rest of his command was dispersed throughout the department.
On Dec. 11, Stoneman’s force assembled for supply at Bean Station, Tenn., departing the next day. Gillem, in advance, drove Duke’s command from Rogersville to Kingsport. Duke was hospitalized at Bristol, so the brigade was commanded that day by Col. Richard Morgan, brother of the late Gen. Morgan.
Breckinridge ordered all cavalry and militia to Saltville, expecting an attack there.
On the 13th at Kingsport, Gillem flanked and defeated the Confederates, capturing Morgan, 80 troopers and, crucially, the wagon supply train. The remaining force retreated through Blountville. Duke left the hospital and took command at Bristol.
On the morning of the 14th, Gillem drove Duke out of Bristol. At the telegraph office, his troopers discovered a message from Breckinridge, asking if the railroad was clear. Using a Confederate officer’s name, Gillem answered in the affirmative, capturing a trainload of reinforcements and nearly netting Breckinridge himself as his train from Wytheville passed through Glade Spring.
Also on the 14th, Burbridge moved to attack Vaughn at Zollicoffer, Tenn., (present-day Bluff City), but Vaughn escaped in a dense fog, trying to reach Saltville via Abingdon. The next day, he was cut off again and driven east along the Southwest Turnpike (future U.S. 11) toward Marion.
Rather than attacking Saltville, Stoneman threatened with a brigade to hold the Confederates in place, while he moved east with the main force.
On Wolf Creek at Abingdon, Burbridge interrupted the wedding of Catherine Vance and Floyd Breckinridge. A Union soldier entered the house to announce that the general would be staying with them, but helped himself to the wedding feast. Other soldiers saw him and took more food. Family friend Selina Fulkerson angrily shook a fireplace poker at them, but was laughed at in return. Burbridge arrived, ordered his soldiers out, then ate the rest of the food himself.
Also at Abingdon, Capt. James B. Wyatt of the 13th Tenn. Cavalry, an Abingdon native, stayed behind and burned the courthouse, possibly due to resentment toward a local judge. After a short chase, he was killed by Confederates.
That evening, bivouacked at the Preston Mansion at Seven Mile Ford, Union troops, in an act of derision, stabled horses in the bedrooms and carved beefs on Mrs. Preston’s mahogany dining table.
A little before dawn on Dec. 16, Gillem, in advance, arrived at Marion. A portion of Vaughn’s men under Cols. Bean and Gillespie fired from the town, delaying Gillem and enabling Vaughn to escape toward Hillsville with his wagon train.
Officers killed included Col. Bean on Main Street, a Federal in front of the courthouse, and a Confederate and Federal between the courthouse and Marion National Bank (currently The Bank of Marion annex).
Knowing that invading armies often burned courthouses, Smyth County Clerk of Court William Sexton placed county record and deed books in a wagon, intending to hide them in the mountains. However, downhill from the Killinger home — near the present-day Marion town spring — Federals overtook him and set fire to the wagon.
Young Elizabeth Katherine Killinger ran to the burning wagon, removed the books, extinguished the ones on fire and hid them until the soldiers left.
[In January 1865, the Smyth County Court awarded her $500 for service to the community. She later married J.J. Sherrer, who in 1873 founded Marion College.]
On Staley Creek outside Marion, Gillem’s troopers wrecked the Thomas Iron Works, discovering on site 75 salt-cured beefs. Taking all they could carry, the soldiers burned the rest, spreading for miles the aroma of roasting meat.
Jim (no last name), a slave, had been found guilty of theft and sentenced to be hanged, but was freed from jail and left town with the Federals.
Pushed out of Marion, Gillespie retreated through Wytheville and did not return to the action.
At Wytheville, Breckinridge’s adjutant, Maj. Stoddard Johnston, posed as a picket, convincing Gillem that a sizable force guarded the town. While Gillem paused, Johnston evacuated 14 rail car loads of desperately needed supplies.
When Gillem finally entered Wytheville, the only Confederates withdrawing were Johnston, three other officers, a clerk and one drunken soldier.
Gillem burned Barrett’s Foundry and sent Col. Boyle with the 11th Kentucky Cavalry to destroy railroad bridges over Reed Creek and rail lines toward Lynchburg. The New York Times (Jan. 6, 1865) reported that Gillem destroyed “immense quantities of ordinance, quartermaster and subsistence stores, worth, even to [the U.S.], millions of dollars, and to the rebels, almost priceless.” Gillem reported burning a church because it contained Confederate supplies.
Before daylight on the 17th, Stoneman and Burbridge arrived at Mt. Airy (an extinct town near present-day Rural Retreat). Stoneman dispatched Col. Harvey Buckley to destroy the lead mines at Austinville, across New River. However, when Buckley arrived, the ferry was at the opposite bank. He offered $500 to any local who would bring it across, but no one came forward, forcing Buckley to swim troopers across the frigid river to begin burning the mines.
About that time, Breckinridge made the pivotal decision of the raid: He would pursue Stoneman, offering the following rationale: (1) He hoped to coordinate an attack with Vaughn. (2) The salt works superintendent said a successful raid would suspend operations only a few weeks. (3) The lead mines were as important as the salt works. And (4) “it would not be creditable to remain there [at Saltville] and surrender the whole department to the enemy.”
[“He who defends everything defends nothing.” — Frederick the Great of Prussia.]
Just after midnight on the 17th, leaving 400 militia and one battery under Col. Robert Preston to defend Saltville, Breckinridge departed with all available cavalry and one battery of Parrott cannons.
Over the previous several days, the area had received four inches of rain, so the Southerners struggled up Walker Mountain through Lyon’s Gap. Arriving at Seven Mile Ford about 4 a.m., they stopped to feed. Troopers curled up in fence rows, attempting to sleep and escape the cold rain.
At daylight, Breckinridge sent Witcher ahead to harass the enemy, following at noon with the main body.
About that time, Gillem completed destruction of Wytheville and began marching west to rejoin Stoneman and Burbridge.
Buckley completed destruction of the lead mines and began marching via Cripple Creek to Seven Mile Ford, a position that would prove critical as events unfolded.
At Mt. Airy, Witcher caught up with Burbridge’s rear guard, the 11th Michigan Cavalry, which turned to confront him, soon followed by the rest of Burbridge’s command. Witcher retreated toward Marion, fighting delaying actions, a significant one at Atkins Tank (present-day Atkins).
Two miles east of Marion, at a covered bridge over the middle fork of the Holston River, Witcher met Breckinridge’s advance unit, the 10th Kentucky Mounted Rifles, which provided sufficient fire to hold the Michigan pursuers on the opposite side of the bridge.
The Confederates quickly occupied the high ground and built breastworks on the west side of the river (where the Smyth County Community Hospital now stands).
Burbridge deployed his units along the east side of the river, Breckinridge along the west.
Standard procedure called for every fourth trooper to hold horses. Breckinridge assigned every sixth trooper, increasing his line force from 750 to 830 men.
Burbridge made three unsuccessful assaults against Breckinridge. When Stoneman and Gillem arrived about dark, attacks were suspended for the day.
Despite the frigid rain, neither side built fires for fear of exposing their position, but both sides took advantage of the darkness. Breckinridge advanced his breastworks to within 150 yards of the Federals, and about 70 Union troopers took up positions on the covered bridge — a decision they would regret.
The next morning, Dec. 18, believing Burbridge had sufficient forces to defeat Breckinridge, Stoneman dispatched Gillem to attack Saltville via Snider Branch, Mitchell Valley and Rich Valley.
From the bridge, Union troopers opened fire on the 4th Kentucky Cavalry in front of them, but Confederate sharpshooters, assisted by Maj. Paige’s artillery, drove several from shelter, shooting them as they ran. After a failed rescue attempt, the remaining Federals hid on the bridge the rest of the day.
The Confederates repelled repeated assaults, prompting Stoneman to recall Gillem by messenger, who caught up with him only eight miles from Saltville.
At this point, the Union missed an important opportunity. On the return trip, Gillem would pass within a mile of the Confederate rear and wanted to attack, but the messenger insisted that Stoneman had said to report directly back to him. When Gillem reached Marion about dusk, Stoneman said he intended for Gillem to attack if practicable, but the hour was too late to try that day.
During the battle, Michael Killinger’s daughter Betty had led several Allen women from their house, near the bridge, to Michael’s house, behind Federal lines. One of the women, carrying baby Ferd Allen, pinched him repeatedly to make him cry so the Federals would know they were not soldiers. On arrival, the women barricaded themselves, but the elderly Michael, despite bullets grazing his chair, sat beside the fire, smoking, chewing tobacco and grumbling that he was too old to fight.
At close of hostilities Sunday, the opposing lines remained essentially unchanged.
That evening the women of Marion provided a small, welcome meal for the Southerners. In his diary, Cpt. Edward O. Guerrant wrote: “This was all they had to eat in two days of the most dreadful weather…. If they sat down it was in the mud, if they stood up it was in the rain. Some of them became chilled until they were paralyzed or insensible….”
Breckinridge took stock: He held a commanding position, but was outnumbered five to one and flanked on both sides: by Gillem on Snider Branch and Buckley at Seven Mile Ford. He was also critically short of ammunition: 15 rounds per man, initially 100. Not only had he lost Duke’s supply train at Kingsport, but expenditure from heavy fighting had been complicated by a shortage of cartridge boxes and the frigid rain, in that unprotected paper cartridges had become rain-soaked and cold fingers had dropped others on the wet ground.
About 11, leaving campfires burning and a small group to distract the enemy with rifle shots, Breckinridge executed a quiet withdrawal south along Staley Creek. In the dark, the Southerners got lost three times, but eventually found their way. Also, local citizens had cautioned that the mountain was too steep to haul cannon, but with great effort, Maj. Paige’s crews moved their artillery to the top of the mountain by daylight.
In Rye Valley, Breckinridge circled east to the macadamized turnpike at Mt. Airy, where Maj. Johnston had arranged for resupply.
At Marion, with the Confederates gone, Stoneman proceeded toward Saltville.
Before leaving, he ordered troopers to burn the covered bridge, but 9-year-old Susannah Allen, daughter of the tollmaster, Robert B. Allen, put out the fire with water from the river. The soldiers returned twice, threatening her life, but she put out the fire each time.
On the morning of the 20th, from Mt. Airy, Breckinridge dispatched Duke to pursue Stoneman with 300 of the least exhausted troopers and freshest mounts.
About the same time, the Federals entered Saltville through Lyon’s Gap and Glade Spring. After Burbridge continually delayed his attack — to the ire of Stoneman! — Col. Stacy led the 13th Tennessee Cavalry in a dashing, uphill assault, capturing the mountaintop fort without losing a man.
Reflecting on Stacy’s success against only 500 defenders, Stoneman wrote: “Had [Breckinridge] remained with this force within the very strong fortifications which surrounded the salt works, it would have been very difficult, if not impossible, for us to have taken the place.”
When Duke arrived at Saltville at dawn on the 21st, Stoneman was busy destroying the salt works.
That night, the Confederate main body camped at Seven Mile Ford and could see, across the mountain to the north, the light of Saltville burning.
On the morning of the 22nd, Stoneman withdrew. Duke pursued, harassing the rear guard. At Hyter’s (Hayter’s) Gap the Union forces divided, Gillem returning to Knoxville and Burbridge to Kentucky. Duke followed Burbridge, continuing the attacks.
Writing after the war, Duke described the conditions: “There is no word in the English language which adequately expresses how cold it was. Our horses, already tired down and half starved, could scarcely hobble. Those of the enemy were in worse condition, and it is scarcely an exaggeration to say that for ten miles a man could have walked on dead ones.…
“When we reached Wheeler's Ford, fifty-two miles from Saltville, I had left, of my three hundred, only fifty men. Here we had our last skirmish with the enemy and gave up the pursuit.… The Federals lost hundreds of men, whose limbs, rotted by the cold, had to be amputated. Such suffering, to be conceived, must be witnessed.”
Gen. Breckinridge called it “the most inclement weather [and] the greatest fatigues and exposure I have seen borne during the war.”
Stoneman described the trip home as a “long and arduous march through rivers swollen by the recent and almost continuous rains, along roads which had become nearly impassable, and over mountains slippery with ice and covered with snow.”
Gillem reported 300 of his command frost bitten.
Stoneman reported capturing or destroying — figures probably inflated — 13 railroad trains, many depots, small arms and field artillery, immense stores of saddles, harness and ammunition, several hundred horses, caissons, 788 salt kettles, 34 officers and 845 enlisted men (obviously inflated), four printing presses and two newspaper editors — which he “sent as a Christmas present to the proprietor of the Knoxville (Rebel) Ventilator” — plus “all foundries, mills factories, storehouses, wagon and ambulance trains, turnpike bridges, etc., that we could find.”
He consistently lauded his troops, but heavily criticized Burbridge’s performance. According to Stoneman, at Bristol, Burbridge requested reinforcement when only picket firing had taken place. At Marion, his troops were “disarranged,” requiring Stoneman to assume command. And more significantly, at Saltville, Burbridge acknowledged orders to attack and promised action, but failed to advance.
Gillem, agreeing with Stoneman’s policy of “total war,” wrote: “I regretted the necessity of giving orders that may cause suffering to non-combatants, but regard this as the most effectual means of protecting the people of East Tennessee … and I unhesitatingly gave the order to desolate the route of the invader.”
Despite damage to the mines, full production was restored: salt within two months and lead within three. Damage to railroad track and bridges was also repaired, but created initial delays in transporting needed materiel.
While neither epic nor decisive, the Battle of Marion demonstrated both sides’ intense resolve to further its cause, the North with overwhelming resources and the South in a desperate, near-final gasp.
Two unknown Confederate soldiers killed during the battle are buried in the small cemetery next to Royal Oak Playground, behind Marion Baptist Church.
