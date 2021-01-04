Smyth County writer offers detailed look into Stoneman's Raid/Battle of Marion

That evening the women of Marion provided a small, welcome meal for the Southerners. In his diary, Cpt. Edward O. Guerrant wrote: “This was all they had to eat in two days of the most dreadful weather…. If they sat down it was in the mud, if they stood up it was in the rain. Some of them became chilled until they were paralyzed or insensible….”

Breckinridge took stock: He held a commanding position, but was outnumbered five to one and flanked on both sides: by Gillem on Snider Branch and Buckley at Seven Mile Ford. He was also critically short of ammunition: 15 rounds per man, initially 100. Not only had he lost Duke’s supply train at Kingsport, but expenditure from heavy fighting had been complicated by a shortage of cartridge boxes and the frigid rain, in that unprotected paper cartridges had become rain-soaked and cold fingers had dropped others on the wet ground.