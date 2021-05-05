MSHS grad pens novel based on real-life experiences

Losing his first wife of 25 years to divorce and then facing a life-threatening health crisis with his second wife could have left C. Frederick Long bitter and grieving. However, Long, best known as Chris, took up his pen and wrote a book.
While Long was born in Cheverly, Md., he lived most of his growing-up years in Marion. The son of Dalia Obregon and Ronald Long, his family’s influences continue to shape the author. Dr. Fausto Obregon Sr., Long’s maternal grandfather, served as a surgeon at Marion’s hospital from the early 1960s. Yet, Long calls his grandmother Magdalena Obregon one of his greatest influences. Born into the Roman Catholic Church, he remembers often accompanying her to mass.
His paternal grandfather and his father worked in the car business. Long reflected, “They taught me a strong work ethic. To this day, my father still works, even though he doesn’t have to work.”
In high school, Long worked part-time in his uncle’s downtown Main Street clothing store, Fausto’s. He graduated from Marion Senior High in 1987.
When it came time for college, he chose Emory & Henry and ended up being a classmate of his mother. Dalia Obregon, now a retired teacher, went back to school later in life. Long said, “We actually ended up graduating together in 1994 from E&H. At one point, we even shared a philosophy class. It was a proud moment for me to graduate from college with my mother. She taught me to never give up.”
From E&H, Long undertook graduate studies at ETSU.
Throughout his life, Long said he “enjoyed writing and journaling, but never took the time to write and finish a book.” That is, until life turned upside down for him.
Long explained that he and his wife, married for 25 years, were the parents of five children. Church and faith played an important role in their lives.
“Long story short,” Long said, “my ex-wife is now married to who used to be our Catholic priest.”
Writing his way through that crisis didn’t happen immediately.
He went on to find love again and remarry.
Then, tragedy struck.
Two years ago, his second wife, Jayne, was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. Her battle with the disease included bouts with septic shock and nearly dying twice. Long became her caregiver 24/7.
He remembered, “I didn’t get a lot of sleep for about a year, for taking care of Jayne and supporting her through her fight with cancer.”
Even after she’d fall asleep, rest would escape him.
It was Jayne who gave him the idea to write.
“I had a lot of free time on my hands between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., so she encouraged me to write the book, and I did.”
Once Long sat down at his computer, the story flowed and became Bridlewood (Forgive Me Father, for You Have Sinned), a work of fiction but drawing on his life experiences.
Long acknowledges, “I took those events in my life and assumed a great deal of literary liberties and turned the story into somewhat of a ‘religious-romance-thriller’ of sorts.”
The story transformed into a trilogy, and Long is already into writing the second book. The author said he’s having more fun with the second novel, having gained valuable experience with the first one. He credits his sister, Veronica Sexton with helping him edit the work and creating the cover artwork.
The writing process helped Long in ways beyond what he could imagine at the outset. “…Writing this novel has been extremely therapeutic for me. It’s helped me to reach a level of forgiveness I thought unattainable. It has improved my relationship with my ex-wife and my former priest.”
As well, it’s helped him find peace with returning to church. In a video with the Bristol Public Library that’s available on the institution’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, Long said he knew the church didn’t bear responsibility but it nonetheless took him time to find sanctuary there again.
He and Jayne, who continues to heal, are also celebrating that she’s cancer free.
Long’s book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million and can be ordered through any bookstore. More information is available at cfredericklong.com and the author’s Facebook pages: C Frederick Long and Bridlewood - Forgive Me Father, for You Have Sinned.
As pandemic restrictions lift, Long hopes to schedule a book signing in Marion soon. He asks anyone interested to check his website and Facebook pages for updates.