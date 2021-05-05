MSHS grad pens novel based on real-life experiences

Losing his first wife of 25 years to divorce and then facing a life-threatening health crisis with his second wife could have left C. Frederick Long bitter and grieving. However, Long, best known as Chris, took up his pen and wrote a book.

While Long was born in Cheverly, Md., he lived most of his growing-up years in Marion. The son of Dalia Obregon and Ronald Long, his family’s influences continue to shape the author. Dr. Fausto Obregon Sr., Long’s maternal grandfather, served as a surgeon at Marion’s hospital from the early 1960s. Yet, Long calls his grandmother Magdalena Obregon one of his greatest influences. Born into the Roman Catholic Church, he remembers often accompanying her to mass.

His paternal grandfather and his father worked in the car business. Long reflected, “They taught me a strong work ethic. To this day, my father still works, even though he doesn’t have to work.”

In high school, Long worked part-time in his uncle’s downtown Main Street clothing store, Fausto’s. He graduated from Marion Senior High in 1987.