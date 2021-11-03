Two sent to prison in Wythe drug, shooting cases

Larry Lee “Chicago” Jones, 48 of Wytheville, was found guilty Wednesday in Wythe County Circuit Court of one count Possession of a Schedule II Drug, Distribution of a Schedule II Drug, Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule II Drug, Possession of More Than One Ounce but Less Than 5 pounds of Marijuana With The Intent to Distribute and Possession With The Intent To Distribute More Than 10 Grams of Methamphetamine.

“Larry Lee ‘Chicago’ Jones was a repeat offender in our courts. He supplied a large portion of this County’s Methamphetamine to its users. My office, as well as the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, are dedicated to getting these types of dealers off the streets to protect our citizenry. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office did an excellent job investigating this case and bringing it to my attention,” stated Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Joseph Andrew Tolbert, 42 of Barren Springs, was found guilty Wednesday of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Drug and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to a shooting incident last July. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. On July 7, 2020, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Barren Springs area of Wythe County in response to a shooting that had occurred. Once on scene, the deputies discovered the defendant standing over his wife, Kelly Tolbert, who had a wound to her arm. The defendant admitted to shooting his wife with a 12-gauge shotgun filled with birdshot over an argument they were having over car titles. The defendant was a felon, and methamphetamine was found on his person. Kelly Tolbert was transported from the scene and given medical attention.