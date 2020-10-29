Marion writer receives film festival award

Smyth County writer Sally Campbell Repass received an award for her book Never Stop Dreaming from The Wild Bunch Film Festival. Her award for Best Modern Day Western Manuscript was among those presented at the Willcox Theater and Arts in Willcox, Arizona, on Oct. 4.
The award was presented by Bobbi Jeen Olson and Jim and Rowdy Olson at the ceremony held in conjunction with the annual Rex Allen Days.
Model and actress Bobbi Jeen Olson was featured on the book cover. Her son, Rowdy Olson, was the featured photographer.
Repass explained that she prefers to use people she knows as the models for her book covers.
“I have used some pictures from I-stock. I really prefer family members and Facebook friends. Some are actresses/models and, of course, my son, actor Tracy Fisher. I am currently using singer/entertainer Naomi Bristow from Canada for the book I’m writing now,” Repass said.
Repass was nominated for the award by Rock and Brenda Whitehead of BrenRock Productions. They head up The Wild Bunch Film Festival. Repass’ book was in the top nine published manuscript division.
“I was ecstatic. I never dreamed I would win,” Repass said.
The Marion author has been writing since grade school when she wrote poems and short stories. In 2008, she wrote a story about her father, Memories of Dad. She has written several stories of animals with a collection of those stories published as Animal Tales.
Blessed with imagination, Repass wrote her first book in January 2010, Princess Kari & the Golden Haired Boy, a fairytale based on her son, Travis Fisher, his wife, Kari, and their daughters, Katie and Campbell, who were 5 and 3 at the time.
“Katie and Campbell, who live in Ohio, were coming to spend a week with us in Marion while their parents went on a European trip. I knew they loved stories, so I decided to write one about them. They loved it. I sent it to my son, Tracy Fisher, who was living in California at the time. He loved it and told me that I needed to publish it. So I did. That was the beginning. I had the fever. I decided to try a novel. Hence, For the Love of Rachel was born. I started that with a sentence that came to me one night watching TV. ‘She sat staring out the window.’ This came to me and I wrote it down. That was the first sentence in the book that I started writing the next morning. This was a six-book series,” Repass said.
Having published 56 books to date and currently working on number 57, Repass loves writing inspirational romance/western type books with suspense and adventure, but has written other types of books, including a murder mystery duo and a book about her late husband, Paul Repass, Till Death Do Us Part. She has also published a cookbook, an autobiography and other books.
She is self-published with Kindle Direct Publishing through Amazon. She has a few books in stock, but they can also be found on www.amazon.com listed under Sally Campbell Repass.
Repass said that for many years she lived her life through her children.
“All of my children are college educated and doing well. I felt as if they were my only accomplishment. Now I have a life of my own and I am truly enjoying it,” she said.
Although she enjoys reading and genealogy, Repass said she no longer has time for these interests since she spends all of her spare time writing. As for the future, she intends to keep on writing.
“My family is very supportive. They are amazed that I have written so many books and still writing at age 76. My husband, Walter Robinson, edits my books and tells me that I keep getting better all the time. He won’t stop reading until he has finished. He says he always wants to know what is going to happen next,” Repass said.
Describing herself in her biography as “a loving mother to six children, seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter,” Repass said she has spent most of her life caring for her family. For almost three years, she was sole caregiver to her husband, Paul, who died in 2013 from colon cancer.
She “found love again and married Walter Robinson on May 18, 2016, at the Wedding Bell Chapel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.”
Repass almost died in January 2018. She was diagnosed with Broken Heart Syndrome, a condition that left her with congestive heart failure and only 20 percent heart function.
“I’m just taking one day at a time. I wore a life vest for three months and nine days until I had my ICD surgery in April 2018. Now my EF is 25-30 percent. I tire and get out of breath easily. Despite all this, I am truly blessed. I give God all the glory for the talent He has given me to write. I have no plans to quit writing as long as God blesses me with good health and a good mind. My faith in God has never wavered,” she said.
Repass urges others who are interested in pursuing a writing career to “start writing and don’t stop. Never give up. I write because it’s something I love to do, and many of my fans love my books. That makes it all worthwhile.”
For more information, visit www.sallycampbellrepass.com or email virginiawriter2010@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!