Marion writer receives film festival award

“Katie and Campbell, who live in Ohio, were coming to spend a week with us in Marion while their parents went on a European trip. I knew they loved stories, so I decided to write one about them. They loved it. I sent it to my son, Tracy Fisher, who was living in California at the time. He loved it and told me that I needed to publish it. So I did. That was the beginning. I had the fever. I decided to try a novel. Hence, For the Love of Rachel was born. I started that with a sentence that came to me one night watching TV. ‘She sat staring out the window.’ This came to me and I wrote it down. That was the first sentence in the book that I started writing the next morning. This was a six-book series,” Repass said.