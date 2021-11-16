Smyth County Community Foundation to sell its remaining share of hospital to Ballad Health

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Holistic substance abuse prevention, care, and treatment.

Tuesday, the foundation announced that it will begin with a $3 million investment in the newly formed Appalachian Center for Hope.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation that would allow a now-unused building on the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute campus in Marion to be leased for the center, a regional drug treatment center.

The multi-faceted center is part of a vision created by a cross-section of Smyth County and area leaders who recognized the critical need for a residential treatment center in the region where none currently exists.

Graham, who has been involved in the center’s planning from the idea’s inception, said health needs assessments done this year and five years ago, found “the drug abuse epidemic is front and center of our top challenges.”

In 2018, drug use was believed to be so prevalent in Smyth County that the Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with local leaders launched a needle exchange as part of a Comprehensive Harm Reduction (CHR) plan. At the time, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration projected that 9.7% of the county’s residents over 12 years old was using an illicit drug.