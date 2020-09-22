Wytheville man convicted on federal drug, gun charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wytheville man who led Carroll County deputies on a high-speed chase last year as Wythe County deputies were investigating his involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine into the county has been convicted in federal court.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial, jurors sitting in the US District Court in Abingdon convicted 45-year-old Tracy Leonard Brown of possessing with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, distributing methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year of imprisonmentand while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019 following the pursuit. Before the pursuit began, Brown had been traveling through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement, according to a release from acting US Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Ashan M. Benedict’s office.

Wythe County Maj. Anthony Cline said last year that WCSO had contacted agencies in surrounding areas to let them know they were looking for Brown. Deputies had executed a search warrant at Brown’s home in Wytheville earlier that morning and he had not been there.