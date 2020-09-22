Wytheville man convicted on federal drug, gun charges

A Wytheville man who led Carroll County deputies on a high-speed chase last year as Wythe County deputies were investigating his involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine into the county has been convicted in federal court.
At the conclusion of a three-day trial, jurors sitting in the US District Court in Abingdon convicted 45-year-old Tracy Leonard Brown of possessing with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, distributing methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year of imprisonmentand while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019 following the pursuit. Before the pursuit began, Brown had been traveling through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement, according to a release from acting US Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Ashan M. Benedict’s office.
Wythe County Maj. Anthony Cline said last year that WCSO had contacted agencies in surrounding areas to let them know they were looking for Brown. Deputies had executed a search warrant at Brown’s home in Wytheville earlier that morning and he had not been there.
At a safety checkpoint in Cana, Brown fled from Carroll deputies, leading them on the high-speed chase before he crashed the vehicle he was driving and took off on foot, Cline said. Brown was taken into custody during the foot pursuit.
Searches of Brown’s person and vehicle uncovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine, two pistols, digital scales, baggies and roughly $3,800 in cash. Evidence presented at trial also showed that Brown had sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Wytheville just weeks before the pursuit took place, the release stated.
The investigation was conducted by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant US Attorneys White Pierce and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!