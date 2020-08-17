Supervisors taking more time to consider solar farm

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors decided it needs more time to determine if a solar farm planned for the southeastern part of the county conforms to the Comprehensive Plan, a document that helps guide development in the county.
Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 11 to discuss the matter again during their Sept. 8 meeting.
On Aug. 10, the day before the supervisors’ meeting, the Wythe County Planning Commission voted 5-2 that the farm does conform to the Comprehensive Plan. Supervisors had asked for input from the commission.
The commission concluded that the project complies with the Comprehensive Plan’s vision for economic growth and protecting landowner’s rights. Members said the solar farm is in substantial accord with the plan for various reasons, including:
● The project supports development that is sensitive to preserving the natural and cultural resources of the county while producing renewable energy.
● The solar farm will protect the county’s natural resources from deterioration and misuse by encouraging practices that are environmentally kind to the land, air and water.
● The project will create approximately 300 jobs during construction and two to five permanent jobs.
● The farm will provide an economic benefit in the form of long-term tax revenue for the county
Most commission members agreed that if the county had zoning, the vote might have been different.
Solar energy company Savion is planning to build a solar farm 1.3 miles east of Interstate 77 in the Foster Falls area and hopes to get the county’s blessing before starting construction. The company has secured 858 acres for the project, which would produce enough power for about 14,000 homes in Virginia.
With no zoning in the county, and despite objections from some nearby landowners, officials have said supervisors can do very little to stop the construction if it conforms to the Comprehensive Plan, a document renewed every five years and designed to be used as a decision-making tool to help guide the county’s growth and development.
The plan does not directly address solar farms. When the latest Comprehensive Plan was approved five years ago, solar farms were not on anyone’s radar. Officials plan to update the plan within the next year.
When supervisors address the issue, they can overrule the Planning Commission’s decision, agree with the decision or take no action, which means the commission’s vote will stand.
Supervisor Stacy Terry suggested that supervisors take more time to review the solar farm plans because he has had “a lot of opposition expressed to me.”
Speaking against the solar farm, neighboring landowner Susan Branscome asked supervisors to take their time reviewing the proposal because solar farms are something new to this area. She worried about the farm’s effect on habitat caves and mines in the area, about water erosion and whether or not the county has enough manpower to fight a fire at the farm should one occur.
Neighbor Betty Blair said the project will only employ a handful of people once it is up and running. Like Branscome, she worried that the cutting of trees to make way for the project will affect the water supply. She said she is also concerned about the effect on natural gas pipelines.
“I don’t think you need to be in a real big hurry,” she said.
Eloise Turner, who owns the land on which the solar farm would be built, said she appreciated the fact that all of the Planning Commission members visited her land. She invited supervisors to do the same.
It’s difficult to realize how far out of sight the property is until you see it for yourself, she said, adding that it is a dry land farm with no running water.
“I don’t know how you get runoff with no water,” she said.
Turner, who lives in North Carolina, said she purchased the farm 25 years ago. She called the solar farm project the “greatest thing to happen to Wythe County.”
Turner said she currently pays $2,800 a year in property taxes, but the solar farm will bring in nearly $100,000 in taxes.
The farm will supply jobs, bring in more revenue and “you all will blaze a trail for the future,” Turner said.
John Matthews, associate director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, was also in favor of the farm, saying it will help grow and diversify the economy and increase the county’s marketing potential.
According to Matt Hooper, senior development manager at Savion, the company began the project in December 2016 and the primary appeal of the site is the nearby 45-acre AEP substation in southwest Wythe County, which means Savion would not have to build new transmission lines.
Hooper said the land adjacent to the substation provides a 675-acre footprint, with 858 acres under land agreements. The site is one mile from a major road, more than a half-mile from New River Trail State Park and more than a mile from the Shot Tower State Park.
According to Hooper, the project will bring in $85,000 in annual (machine and tool) tax revenue to the county and no additional infrastructure is necessary. He said the one-year construction phase will require 250-300 workers and that Savion hopes to employ local workers and local companies.
The life of the project is 35 years, after which Savion will remove the facility and restore the land, Hooper said.
“The primary driver for the project is the available capacity on the Jacksons Ferry 138kV Substation, part of the 45-acre AEP Jacksons Ferry substation complex. The secondary driver was the cleared land immediately adjacent to this substation complex,” Hooper said in an email.
The construction phase is expected to be mid-2021 through late 2022. During that time, approximately 238,000 solar photovoltaic panels will be installed.
According to Hooper, solar PV panels consist of glass, polymer, aluminum, copper, and semiconductor materials.
“While solar PV panels have been deemed safe for landfills by the EPA, they consist of materials that can be recovered and recycled at the end of their useful life,” he said.
Hooper said that the panels pass the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure and are not classified as hazardous waste. Materials that pass the TCLP are considered safe for disposal in Class D landfills and do not pose a threat of contamination, he said, adding that solar PV panels do not pose a material risk of toxicity to public health and safety.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!