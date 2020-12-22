91-year-old Marion woman writes poetry for our times

The novel coronavirus has impacted the entire world and inspired one local woman to capture her feelings in a poem.
“Look What God Had to Do” (to get everyone’s attention) is how 91-year-old Ann Foster Jackson of Marion titled her poem for 2020, written in April.
When asked what inspired her to write the latest of her nearly 500 poems, Jackson said, “What we’re going through in America and all over this world.”
Jackson said she is staying safe from the virus. As the months went by, she said she knew a poem about it would eventually come. And so it did.
“Do you see what God had to do,
To let the world know
Who is who?
Sometimes it’s been a great storm,
But man paid that no alarm.
Floods came, fires too,
But man says well, that’s not new.
They kept doing what they were used to.
Then came a thing that
Touched the whole world.
Death everywhere! We couldn’t believe it.
Turned on the TV, we had to receive it.
Lord, open men’s eyes
So they can see.
Eternity or hell,
Which shall it be?”
Jackson began writing poems 65 years ago, inspired by the birth of two sets of twins born to her sister, Peggy Hayes. Twin girls, Debra and Diane, and twin boys, Ted and Bobby, inspired her to write “Twins come in twos, that was good news, didn’t know about four, that was more than we bargained for.”
Hundreds of poems and many years later, Jackson finally had a book of them published earlier this year.
“As He Spoke… I Wrote” is the title of Jackson’s book of poetry available on Amazon.
Nearly a decade ago, Jackson said that one day she’d like to compile the poems that she hand writes on notebook paper into a book. Within her poetry are the people and places of her life, and those capture moments of Smyth County’s black history.
Jackson is the oldest member of her church, Mt. Zion Temple Family Worship Center. She always enjoyed singing and did a solo at the Carnegie School when she was seven years old. She said that she was taught music by Katherine Goble Johnson of Hidden Figures fame who taught at the school when she lived in this area.
Jackson is a 1949 graduate of Carnegie High School, established to educate the community’s black families through the leadership of the Rev. Amos H. Carnegie. The school served students from 1931 until 1965, when it closed for integration.
Her experiences at the school and later the Head Start program housed there inspired some of her poetry.
Jackson gives all credit for her writing to God.
“I had this box full of my poems in the closet and I said, ‘Lord, you didn’t give me all those beautiful worlds to have them stay in a box,’” Jackson said of being encouraged to put them in a book.
Pastor Lance Turner and Sister Wanda Mitchell worked to get Jackson’s poems into print. Wanda put the poems into a binder, all arranged and dated to make them easier to read.
Susan Hairston of Jackson, MS, published the book with Spread the Word Ministries in February.
The book is dedicated to the memory of: “Dr. Robyn S. Turner: She encouraged me to put my poems in a book. And to the loving memory of: My Precious Husband Robert Jackson.”
Ann and Robert are the parents of a son, Charles Stephen Foster, who now lives with Ann to help take care of her.
Many of those memories come ‘round again at Christmastime. She’s written many poems about Christmas. And, of course, Jackson has a poem about Christmas 2020, simply titled “Christmas.”
“It’s Christmas again and I’m so glad,
This time of year no one should be sad.
When I think of what it really means,
It’s all about our Lord and King.
He came to earth to save the world,
That’s why we sing ‘Hark the Herald,’
Because He is all those things and more.
Heaven and Earth,
Love and adore.
The stars and Moon are all shining bright,
‘Cause it was what happened that Holy Night.
Holy, Holy, Holy, Glory to His name,
Ever since I met Him