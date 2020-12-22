91-year-old Marion woman writes poetry for our times

Hundreds of poems and many years later, Jackson finally had a book of them published earlier this year.

“As He Spoke… I Wrote” is the title of Jackson’s book of poetry available on Amazon.

Nearly a decade ago, Jackson said that one day she’d like to compile the poems that she hand writes on notebook paper into a book. Within her poetry are the people and places of her life, and those capture moments of Smyth County’s black history.

Jackson is the oldest member of her church, Mt. Zion Temple Family Worship Center. She always enjoyed singing and did a solo at the Carnegie School when she was seven years old. She said that she was taught music by Katherine Goble Johnson of Hidden Figures fame who taught at the school when she lived in this area.