Saltville EMS to begin service July 1

The process, however, wasn’t without glitches. In May, the supervisors found the county being asked for an emergency allocation of $132,560 to help the squad replace critical equipment that was out of date.

That equipment included three defibrillator monitors that had expired and were no longer being calibrated, portable suction units that the squad didn’t have but are required by Virginia’s Code, equipment backpacks, portable radios that needed to be replaced, and a charting system necessary for adequate billing.

The supervisors debated a proposal to award the town $40,000 and provide it a $90,000 0% interest loan to cover the costs.

Supervisor Judy Wyant questioned this additional funding when $120,000 was already included in the 2021-22 county budget for Saltville EMS.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill said, “You can’t put a price on a human life.”

Wyant asked, “Are we rewarding incompetence?” She also questioned the fairness for other squads that had kept up with their needs.

Deel observed that at the end of the day the supervisors are responsible for EMS services in the county.

The board OK’d the proposal.