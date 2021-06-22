Saltville EMS to begin service July 1

After years of service and struggles, Saltville’s rescue squad will transition from a separate entity into a town operation on July 1.
Earlier this month, Saltville Rescue Squad Inc. voted to dissolve after 63 years of providing emergency medical services to its community. For most of its decades, volunteers provided the squad’s services.
However, in recent years, the squad has experienced multiple controversies, including some of its members facing federal criminal charges. The squad continued operating. However, another major setback came in early 2019 when it came within days of having to shut down.
The loss of revenue from uncollected service fees, a lapse in Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, and reduced volunteer service impacted the squad until it was near the end. Money from the town helped rescue the agency from impending collapse.
By November 2019, the squad was operating in the black by cutting costs and paying members on a per shift basis and regaining its Medicare billing number, which was inadvertently allowed to expire at the end of September 2018 costing the agency months in reimbursement.
Then, on Christmas Day, the squad didn’t have anyone scheduled to answer calls when an emergency call came in. Another agency had to cover the call and, ultimately, the patient died.
Town and county officials began discussions about the way forward.
In January, Saltville Mayor Todd Young said, “Council and myself want to see the best possible service to the citizens… We just think it’s best for the citizens of Saltville and the surrounding communities to move forward on this service…”
In a board of supervisors’ meeting, Vice Chair Lori Deel said if someone dials 911 on Christmas Day, help needs to arrive.
The supervisors and county officials, including County Administrator Shawn Utt and Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford, worked to move forward. At one point, Utt said, “We’re not taking sides,” but we are trying to facilitate conversations.
In April, the supervisors heard proposals from the town of Saltville and the Saltville Rescue Squad.
Nathan Gary, then speaking on behalf of the squad, acknowledged that improvement was needed, but he contended the squad should be given the opportunity to continue its service. “I believe we can meet and exceed your expectations,” he said.
Kyle Brewster, Saltville’s chief of emergency medical services, made the case for the town assuming EMS operations. The U.S. Navy veteran with combat medic experience and who is a certified paramedic contended that volunteer agencies are starting to phase out and the time had come to update Saltville’s EMS program.
He told supervisors, “The majority of employees are for a change. They’re asking for change” and are willing to change tomorrow.
Brewster also said that the increased number of calls having to be covered by Chilhowie was a disservice to citizens of both Chilhowie and Saltville.
Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin acknowledged the squad’s service, saying its members had “served our community well for years. We value what they have done and are doing.” However, he added, “We have confidence this is the right path.”
After hearing both cases, the supervisors referred the matter back to its public safety committee for a recommendation and planned to make a decision at a later meeting.
Crawford advised the supervisors, “This is the board’s decision.”
After the presentations were done, Deel urged all parties to “keep citizens top of mind… and give them the service they deserve.”
Before the board could make its decision, the squad and its board met separately and opted to turn operations over to the town and action to move toward that work began.
Dr. Peter Bruzzo came on board as Saltville EMS’s medical director, a position he already holds for Marion and Chilhowie. He advised that he plans to make policies and procedures uniform across the three EMS agencies.
The process, however, wasn’t without glitches. In May, the supervisors found the county being asked for an emergency allocation of $132,560 to help the squad replace critical equipment that was out of date.
That equipment included three defibrillator monitors that had expired and were no longer being calibrated, portable suction units that the squad didn’t have but are required by Virginia’s Code, equipment backpacks, portable radios that needed to be replaced, and a charting system necessary for adequate billing.
The supervisors debated a proposal to award the town $40,000 and provide it a $90,000 0% interest loan to cover the costs.
Supervisor Judy Wyant questioned this additional funding when $120,000 was already included in the 2021-22 county budget for Saltville EMS.
Supervisor Mike Sturgill said, “You can’t put a price on a human life.”
Wyant asked, “Are we rewarding incompetence?” She also questioned the fairness for other squads that had kept up with their needs.
Deel observed that at the end of the day the supervisors are responsible for EMS services in the county.
The board OK’d the proposal.
Tuesday, Brewster told the Saltville Town Council that everything is in place for the town to take over the operation on July 1. Four vehicles for the squad are now in the town’s name and licenses have been retained so there will be no interruption in service.
Brewster presented the town council with applications for five new members and 13 current members. Background checks are already in place for current members and will be done on new members. The council OK’d all the applications.
An inspection is scheduled for next week and Brewster said the squad, to be known as Saltville EMS, will be ready.
In a news release issued earlier this month of the agency’s decision to cease operations, Saltville Rescue Squad’s 2nd Lt. Kristy Moore said, “I have been honored to serve the people of Saltville with this agency for many years. It is the ideal time to allow the town of Saltville an opportunity to move forward with ideas and services that can bring a more efficient approach to our health and emergency provision of care.”
The release advised citizens that the town and former squad members “hope to provide seamless and compassionate care to our community.”
With 144 square miles, the Saltville Rescue Squad has the largest service area of all the county’s medical rescue services. In existence since 1958, the squad currently serves a population of around 6,200.