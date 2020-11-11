Big Stone Gap man sentenced to 10 years after meth plea

ABINGDON, Va. — A Big Stone Gap man who previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with 20 others to distribute methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sammy McMahan, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth in U.S District Court in Abingdon and was sentenced in the same court Wednesday.

Court documents show McMahan was one of 21 charged following a May 2019 indictment of individuals who conspired to distribute meth throughout Wise and Lee counties, the release states. McMahan was the last of the 21 sentenced.