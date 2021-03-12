Smyth school board sets graduation date, plans for virtual academy move ahead

The resolution states in part that “we believe diversity in our community and society is one of the greatest resources to all members of our community; and we believe creating safe, tolerant, and equitable social, emotional and physical environments in our schools allow greater opportunities for authentic connections, learning opportunities, trusted relationships, and maximal success for all individuals therein; and we believe working together with families and local support networks are both essential to maximize such safe, respectful environments and opportunities for student success; and we believe in our strong and trusted relationships with local law enforcement, and commit ourselves to continuing to work together to do all we can to support and care for every student in Smyth County Public Schools, and to provide every student with a safe and conducive learning environment; and above all, we believe in equality for every student.”