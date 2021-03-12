Smyth school board sets graduation date, plans for virtual academy move ahead

Smyth County students of all ages returned to classrooms this week leaving the hybrid plan behind yet again, with high schools joining elementary and middle students attending four days during the week.
However, plans are also moving ahead on a virtual academy for students who don’t want to return to in-person learning.
Region VII Virtual Academy includes all the counties and cities in the region wishing to establish this option for students who are thriving in virtual learning and want to continue it after the pandemic is over.
Paul Grinstead is the Smyth County School Board representative for the virtual academy and announced at Monday’s board meeting that Kaitlin Kazmi from Abingdon has been hired as its principal/director.
The virtual academy is working with three entities – the Virginia Department of Education, Stride and Edgenuity – to provide instructors.
According to its website, “Stride was founded to provide personalized learning — powered by technology…with insight and input from learners, parents, school districts, boards of education, and policymakers…Stride innovated the learning experience with online and blended learning that prepared them (students) for their lives ahead….”
“Edgenuity,” according to its website, “is a leading provider of K-12 online and blended learning solutions… Our expert team of educators works side-by-side with our school and district partners every step of the way to ensure they have the support they need to achieve their goals. Edgenuity is being utilized by more than 20,000 schools nationwide, included 20 of the 25 largest school districts, and we have served over 4 million students.”
Grinstead said the academy looks promising and will be provided at no cost to parents. Students attending the virtual academy may still participate in regular school activities, including athletics, band, chorus, etc.
Discussion of admission policy for the virtual academy will take place at next month’s meeting and the school board will need to approve requirements for participating students.
Grinstead said the virtual academy board will meet on March 25 to continue planning.
As students return to in-person learning, maintaining the recommended six feet of space between each one is difficult to maintain in some classrooms, said Dr. Dennis Carter, superintendent of schools, so when space is more limited face masks are required and physical barriers are being installed. Because of the challenge to maintain six feet between each person, the CDC has recommended distancing between three and six feet, Carter said, as long as the students and staff wear face masks.
The transition back to in-person learning is going well, Carter said. “The kids are happy.”
Graduation dates
As spring arrives, seniors will be looking toward graduation. Although a decision on location and procedure is yet to be decided depending on the state’s restrictions on gatherings, the school board has approved graduation dates for the Class of 2021.
Northwood High School will mark commencement on Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Chilhowie High School and Marion Senior High School will conduct graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 21, Chilhowie at 6 p.m. and Marion at 8 p.m.
Graduation ceremonies are also planned for Smyth Career and Technology Center on May 18 at 7 p.m., for the LPN program on May 19 at 6 p.m., and for the Alternative Education program on May 6 at 6 p.m.
Equity Promise
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board adopted an Equity Statement and Resolution for Smyth County Schools.
“Smyth County Public School Board and Schools are committed to educating every child for future success and providing safe and productive learning environments,” the statement reads. “Hatred, racism, bias, and violence have no place in Smyth County Public Schools or our community. We maintain as paramount priorities our commitment to nondiscrimination and equality in all our programs, services and activities. We are also committed to fostering and celebrating compassion and respect for diversity and individual merit in all our staff and students. We are confident, even in difficult times, that kindness, tolerance, and empathy are elemental qualities to model and share with our students, families and community. We also recognize intolerance and violence have lasting and negative impacts far beyond just those immediately involved particularly for our students.”
The resolution states in part that “we believe diversity in our community and society is one of the greatest resources to all members of our community; and we believe creating safe, tolerant, and equitable social, emotional and physical environments in our schools allow greater opportunities for authentic connections, learning opportunities, trusted relationships, and maximal success for all individuals therein; and we believe working together with families and local support networks are both essential to maximize such safe, respectful environments and opportunities for student success; and we believe in our strong and trusted relationships with local law enforcement, and commit ourselves to continuing to work together to do all we can to support and care for every student in Smyth County Public Schools, and to provide every student with a safe and conducive learning environment; and above all, we believe in equality for every student.”