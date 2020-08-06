You have permission to edit this article.
Names released in fatal I-81 crash
At 5:16 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County. Seven vehicles, including four tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles collided in a chain reaction crash in the left lane of the northbound side of I-81 near the 87.5 mile marker.

The driver of a 2020 GMC Yukon, David Swartz, 53, of Keller, Texas., died at the scene and two passengers from the same vehicle were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver of one of the tractor-trailers, Jatinder Saini, 31, of Centreville, also died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending. This is all the information we have at this time.

