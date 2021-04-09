Pair wanted in connection to Richmond attempted homicide arrested in Smyth County

Two suspects wanted by the Richmond Police Department in connection to an attempted homicide were taken into custody in Smyth County Friday morning.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, 23-year-old Jamara Clairborne and 22-year-old James A. Austin were arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate-81 near mile marker 38.

The pair's arrest came after Trooper Travis Pickle clocked a 2005 Jeep Liberty traveling at 88 mph at 8:52 a.m Friday. The driver of the Jeep complied and pulled off onto the shoulder near, the release says. Pickle confirmed Clairborne as the driver and Austin as a passenger.

The pair was wanted in Richmond on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to a double-shooting, according to the release.

Two juvenile passengers were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.

In addition to the Richmond charges, state police charged Clairborne with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration and not having a valid driver's license.

Clairborne and Austin are being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.