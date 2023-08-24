Responding to multiple overdose reports at a Main Street apartment, Wytheville police raided the residence on Wednesday morning and ended up arresting a local man with drug convictions going back to 2006.

Jonathan Ray Frazier of Crockett was charged with drug possession and possession of paraphernalia after the Wytheville Police Department executed a search warrant at 430 E. Main Street. The 36-year-old is already awaiting trial in Floyd and Wythe counties on drug-related charges.

According to WPD Lt. Bryan Bard, multiple substances seized during the search will — due to the lethality of fentanyl — be sent to a state lab for analysis.

Bard said the WPD has seen an increase in fentanyl-related drug cases and overdoses in the past two years. He said responding officers have administered the opioid-antidote Narcan to 15 individuals, all of whom survived their overdoses.

Arraigned on Thursday by video and given a court-appointed attorney, Frazier is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In court documents, Frazier told a magistrate “he was just at the apartment and trying to get clean. Drugs were not mine.”

His preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 4 in Wythe County General District Court.

Frazier has an Oct. 17 trial date in Floyd County on felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges. He has family there, according to court documents.

He’s also awaiting trial on Wythe County accusations of drug possession and probation violation.

According to allegations in his most-recent probation violation letter, Frazier has struggled with drug use while on probation. A probation officer said Frazier had either admitted to using or tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. An earlier violation letter said a town detective had to perform CPR on Frazier after a heroin overdose.

When Frazier was freed on bond in May, a judge ordered him to inpatient treatment, according to court records.

In addition to his drug-related crimes, Frazier has convictions for eluding police, grand larceny, failure to appear in court, firearm larceny and shoplifting.

Bard said the investigation of Wednesday’s raid is ongoing.

WPD Chief Joel Hash urged residents to report any suspicious activity to (276)223-3310 or wpdtips@wytheville.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

“We are making progress in the fight against drugs in our community,” he said in an emailed release. “We have also collaborated with our partners to provide treatment and support to those who are struggling with addiction.

“However, we know that there is still much work to be done. We need your help to keep our community safe from drugs. If you see something, say something….”