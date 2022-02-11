Carrington resident is 105

This year’s birthday celebration wasn’t as exciting as the day last fall when, at the age of 104, Sadie Repass took a spin on the back of a motorcycle. There was no bike Monday, but Repass still had fun dining on fried chicken with green beans and chatting with well-wishers.

Repass turned 105 this week. She lived on her own until she was 103 and only moved to Wytheville’s Carrington Place because her eyesight was failing.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1917, and spent most of her life in the Kiawana Road area of Atkins. She was the youngest of six children born to Henry Boyd and Bessie Croy Boyd. Her father lived to be 99; her mother to 87.

When she was 15, during the Great Depression, her family used to head to downtown Marion on Saturday nights. While her mother visited with friends and her Dad gossiped with the men on the street corner, Repass and her girlfriends walked up and down Main Street checking out the storefronts and the other kids walking by.

One Saturday night in 1932, a friend introduced her to Everett Repass.

“It was love at first sight, I’ll tell you that,” Repass said. “I was 15; he was 23. Everybody thought he was too old for me.”

From that moment on, Repass never looked at or even considered another boy.

“They were stupid, and he was older,” she said.

Two years later, right after Repass graduated from Atkins High School, the lovebirds eloped to Bristol.

“Mother was furious. She wanted it annulled, but we begged her not to,” Repass recalled.

Fifty years later, Sadie and Everett celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He died soon after.

Everett worked as a landscaper most of his life. Sadie worked at the Burlington Hosiery Factory in Wytheville for 16 years and also at Belk’s in Marion. The couple did not have children.

“But, I inherited 13 old people,” Repass said about the aging relatives for whom she looked after.

The couple also raised Dachshunds. Her favorite was Hans, her very first one.

“He was just a sweet dog,” she said. “We kept one or two all the time. “They are just a lovely dog and very affectionate and very personable.”

One secret to her longevity, Repass said, was that she stayed busy and walked two miles every day.

Of course, she walked to school every day unless it snowed. On those days, her father carried her to school on horseback or in the family’s horse-drawn buggy.

Her hobbies include quilting, knitting and crocheting. After her husband died, she had a nice little side business hand-sewing the backs onto quilt tops people sent to her.

“I had all I could do, and had two others helping me,” she said, adding that she made $900 per quilt. Two of the blankets she quilted for a Pennsylvania doctor were featured in a quilting magazine; another is in a Pennsylvania museum.

“Depending on the size, I could quilt a baby quilt in one week,” Repass said. “I have worked as long as a month. I could have does well if I had any business sense.”

In addition to staying busy, Repass recommends ditching bad habits if you want to live a long life.

“Live a good clean life and grow up without modern drugs and drink. I think they get started when they are all young,” she said.

