Relay for Life to light up Wytheville's Main Street Saturday

Wythe County Relay for Life members are not letting the coronavirus stop them from honoring those who have battled or been lost to cancer. This Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 to 10 p.m., the group will host a Drive-Through Luminaria Service on Main Street in Wytheville.
Paper lanterns inscribed with the names of those being honored will be set up at the end of parking spots along both sides of the street. People are invited to drive down Main Street to see the flickering display.
Erika Newberry, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, said Relay for Life recognizes that the drive-through event is not ideal, but the group wanted to find a way to honor luminarias purchased for loved ones during the 2020 Relay year.
“It’s at least something,” she said, adding that organizers ask that people remain in their cars to stay safe.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives and plans. The American Cancer Society is no exception,” Newberry said. “Our mission is at risk and we are in danger of losing a generation of progress in research and treatments if we don’t act. Your support and donations are needed now more than ever before.”
Luminarias are $5 each. To purchase one in honor or in memory of a loved one you can visit online at www.relayforlife.org/wytheva, reach out to any Relay participant, or contact Erika Newberry at (540) 315-7433 or Holly Aker at Skyline National Bank.
“Just because COVID has put a stop to a lot of things in 2020, we understand that cancer doesn't stop and we can't either,” said Holly Aker, volunteer event lead.
This year would have marked the 25th anniversary of Relay for Life in Wythe County. Because there was not an in-person Relay for Life event, the organization has decided to move the 25th anniversary celebration to 2021.
Newberry said to be on the lookout for the 25th anniversary – 2.0.
