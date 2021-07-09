Chautauqua Flower & Table Show returns as in-person event

Regarding the Table Show, Wickham said participants submit creative table entries displaying dishes, collections, and a variety of things.

“Each display features a floral element depicting how flowers can be used in our homes and to beautify our everyday lives,” she said.

Table Show entries are open to individuals and businesses in the community at no cost, however, pre-registration is required. The purpose of the Table Show, in conjunction with the Flower Show, is to demonstrate the use of floral arrangements and plant life in everyday décor displays. Therefore, all table displays must include some form of live plant material.

The Flower and Table Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31.

Flower and Table show entries should be removed between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Any unclaimed items will be discarded after 9 p.m.

Flower Show entries will be judged on standard horticulture criteria by a judging committee, selected by the Wythe Arts Council. The center will close to the public for judging promptly at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, for flower show judging. Ribbons will be awarded and placed on displays through the end of the show.