Chautauqua Flower & Table Show returns as in-person event

Chautauqua is back for an abbreviated run July 28-Aug. 1 and that includes the popular Flower and Table Show, hosted by the Wythe Arts Council. After last year’s hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the show returns as an in-person event.
The Flower & Table show will be held at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church, either in Hatcher Hall or the Fellowship Hall, and will include a Friday morning floral workshop Friday and a Saturday morning lavender sachet workshop with Ellen Reynolds of Beagle Ridge Herb Farm.
The Wythe Arts Council is very excited to welcome the return of the Chautauqua Festival Flower and Table Show for 2021,” said Amy Hardin Wickham, Flower Show committee chairperson. “Due to Covid restrictions, the event was held virtually last year, but this year will return live and in person. This event is open to the public, and we invite individuals who garden as a hobby as well as more experienced gardeners to enter their favorite specimen into the Flower Show.”
Wickham said the show gives gardeners a chance to shine.
“This gives our local green thumb enthusiasts an opportunity to show off the fruits of their labor,” she said. “The table show has been part of the Chautauqua Flower Show for the past several years; it has shown to be one of the public's favorite events during the festival.”
Regarding the Table Show, Wickham said participants submit creative table entries displaying dishes, collections, and a variety of things.
“Each display features a floral element depicting how flowers can be used in our homes and to beautify our everyday lives,” she said.
Table Show entries are open to individuals and businesses in the community at no cost, however, pre-registration is required. The purpose of the Table Show, in conjunction with the Flower Show, is to demonstrate the use of floral arrangements and plant life in everyday décor displays. Therefore, all table displays must include some form of live plant material.
The Flower and Table Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31.
Flower and Table show entries should be removed between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Any unclaimed items will be discarded after 9 p.m.
Flower Show entries will be judged on standard horticulture criteria by a judging committee, selected by the Wythe Arts Council. The center will close to the public for judging promptly at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, for flower show judging. Ribbons will be awarded and placed on displays through the end of the show.
Table Show entries will be judged on “People’s Choice” votes, voted on by Flower Show attendees on Friday, July 30, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. When voting ends at 7 p.m., the doors will close and votes will be tabulated. Ribbons will be awarded and placed on displays through the end of the show.
The Flower Show is open to the public with no pre-registration, floral entries will be taken this year on Thursday evening, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Wytheville. The Table Show is also open to the public but pre-registration is required. Both shows will be open to the public Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Regarding the workshops at Wytheville Presbyterian Church, pre-registration is required. On Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m., Petals of Wytheville owner Teresa Campbell will teach about designing with nature. The cost is $25. On Saturday, July 31, Ellen Reynolds of Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, will teach how to make a lavender sachet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Cost is $7. You can register for the workshops at the Haller House beginning Monday, July 26, through Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or at the gazebo in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park during the day on Thursday, July 29.
Flower show categories, as well as entry forms and the festival event calendar, can be found on the Wythe Arts Council website at www.wythe–arts.org. For more information and entry forms public can reach out to the Wythe Arts Council Facebook page or email Flowertableshow@gmail.com.
Submit your entry form to: Chautauqua Flower & Table Show, Attn: Amy Wickham, P.O. Box 911, Wytheville, Virginia, 24382; or you may drop completed entry forms at Petals of Wytheville; or email your completed entry form to flowertableshow@gmail.com.
For more information call: 276-613-3312.
The Flower Show and other events have been added to the Festival event calendar each day and can be seen on the festival website at www.wythe-arts.org.
